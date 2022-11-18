Read full article on original website
WBKO
Warmer temperatures are headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Evening temperatures are going to remain chilly but good news we will have temperatures back up in the 50s this week! Monday expect mostly sunny skies with a high in the lower 50s. and a low near 26. Monday through Wednesday those temperatures are gradually...
WBKO
Cold air remains!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s . Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get...
WBKO
Colder weather on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for...
WBKO
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alright, you’ve been waiting with bated breath, and now the wait is over! It’s mid- November, so it’s time for me to offer my annual look at the winter season just ahead. Before I dive into this season’s forecast, let’s take a...
whopam.com
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
WBKO
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
WBKO
Local farmer advises getting trees early amid Christmas tree shortage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be easier to blame the Grinch on this year’s dwindling tree numbers, it looks like some more serious factors could be at play. Weston Vernon, the owner of the Bare Creek Tree Farm, has been running the farm for several years with his family. He said this year, in particular, has been a rough one.
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
WBKO
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Masonville hunting cabin goes up in flames
The Masonville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to Highway 1414 in Ohio County to help with a structure fire on Friday. Reports say the call came in at 6:45 a.m.
WBKO
SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit. For their annual “Community Day,”...
WBKO
Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eva and Jim Martens of Bowling Green, the namesakes of the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center, have been named WKU’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, which honors the generosity, leadership and commitment of the recipients. In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens made...
WBKO
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
WBKO
Bowling Green native works to support National Hunger and Homelessness Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Week, Bowling Green native, Ryan Depp, who has been working to help the homeless in his community for the past seven years. Since the organization founder was only 13 years old, Depp and his father began scraping together...
WBKO
WKU falls to Rice in the Conference USA Championship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU fell to Rice in the fifth set (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 11-15) as the Owls claim the Conference USA Championship, ending the Hilltoppers’ win streak and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. With Rice leaving the conference next season, the final...
WBKO
WKU is hosting the Conference USA Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2017
wnky.com
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
WBKO
WKU fades late at Auburn in 41-17 defeat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Auburn jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half, WKU came storming back to tie the game and secure momentum before halftime. That momentum did not carry over to the second half, though, as Auburn gradually ran away to win 41-17 Saturday night in front of 80,000 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
WBKO
WKU Volleyball Marketing Team on the Conference USA Tournament
WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
