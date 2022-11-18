Read full article on original website
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
ABC 15 News
Three dead, including teen girl, after crash near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria Police Department says three people are dead after a serious crash near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The collision occurred Sunday around 9 p.m. Officials say a Jeep was headed southbound when it was struck by a Mazda that was making a left turn.
'I wish it weren’t true': Valley barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as a man of family, faith and fun.
AVONDALE, Ariz — Using his shears, scissors, and blades to turn heads into masterpieces, Gabriel Sotelo gained fans and customers across the Valley and country. “His work ethic was excellent. He was hands down the best barber in the state,” Christian Pierceall said. “He was a local kid...
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
One person in custody following shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road, police say
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police have one person in custody after a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon. The Avondale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road. It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or what led up to the...
AZFamily
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
AZFamily
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
'It's an amazing opportunity to help out': Civilian investigators with Phoenix police helping to fill holes left by staffing shortages
PHOENIX — Many organizations are still dealing with staffing shortages and the Phoenix Police Department is among them. However, back in March, the City of Phoenix approved 33 new jobs, 25 of which are civilian investigator jobs to help with those shortages. The investigators are not meant to replace...
PD: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One person has died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Scottsdale Sunday evening. The Scottsdale Police Department said the intersection of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road is closed in all directions until further notice. Officers are still on the scene investigating the crash. This is...
AZFamily
Father reportedly shoots himself after killing wife, three kids at Phoenix home
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
Mesa PD reports one of the 'largest' drug busts in agency's history
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making one of the "largest drug busts" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal...
Valley family filing lawsuit against Snapchat, claiming app is haven for drugs dealers
MESA, Ariz. — An East Valley family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Snapchat after their 17-year-old son fatally overdosed in 2020 from drugs allegedly purchased through the social media platform. The family of Zach Plunk, a 17-year-old football player from Hamilton High School, allege Snapchat was responsible...
Valley mom arrested, child dead after ingesting suspected fentanyl, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 32-year-old Valley woman is facing negligent homicide charges after her baby allegedly ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to Scottsdale police. Police say on Sept. 22, Scottsdale officers were called to a home regarding a 13-month-old child who was not breathing. According to the...
Remembering Officer William H. Murie
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on November 16, 1980, Officer William H. Murie (#721) was assisting at a scene of a crash when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
AZFamily
Young boy dead after being hit by pickup truck in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A young boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike near his home in Buckeye Sunday afternoon. Around 12:40 p.m., Buckeye police responded to a crash near South Apache Road and Yuma Road. Officers arrived and found a 4-year-old boy with injuries after being hit by a pickup truck. First responders took the boy to the hospital, where he later died.
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
12 News
