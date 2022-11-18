ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

PD: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One person has died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Scottsdale Sunday evening. The Scottsdale Police Department said the intersection of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road is closed in all directions until further notice. Officers are still on the scene investigating the crash. This is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Mesa PD reports one of the 'largest' drug busts in agency's history

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making one of the "largest drug busts" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Young boy dead after being hit by pickup truck in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A young boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike near his home in Buckeye Sunday afternoon. Around 12:40 p.m., Buckeye police responded to a crash near South Apache Road and Yuma Road. Officers arrived and found a 4-year-old boy with injuries after being hit by a pickup truck. First responders took the boy to the hospital, where he later died.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

12 News

