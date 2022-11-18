Read full article on original website
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
34 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season
To make your holiday gift hunt easy, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season.
Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining
Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Adopt-A-Family Program Helps Families In Need During Holidays
The staff at Family and Children's Services are looking to rally more people for their "Adopt-A-Family" Christmas program. With the holiday shopping season going on, many are focused on buying a perfect present for the someone special in their lives, but buying Christmas gifts, or a holiday meal is difficult for some families.
momcollective.com
Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience
Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
This Personalized Ornament Will Be the Most Treasured Gift Anyone Gets This Holiday Season
This is so cool and so easy!
The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
Campus Times
How to survive Thanksgiving with your family
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always love this time of year. Thanksgiving gives us (specifically, stressed-out college students) the chance to return home and see our families. We get to eat edible food, fall asleep in the comfort of our own beds, and enjoy being in a space that isn’t 90 degrees too hot.
Here’s how to navigate Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays alcohol-free
You don’t have to drink to have fun, and planning ahead with these tips can help.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.
Opinion/Leedom: The holiday season brings with it traditions - and some changes
We’re Americans, and we’re entering a time when traditions are all over our land. One of them is eating too much. The so-called holidays are times to open the squeaky cabinet drawer where Grandma’s and Aunt Hilda’s recipes have weathered yet another year in their three-by-five metal boxes that have rusted at corners. The holidays are the time of year to bake mince pies and cranberry bread. They’re traditions that date back to whom and when is...
Deck the Halls for the Holidays
(Family Features) Greet your guests with a warm, festive house this holiday season. Your decorations can be as simple as a cluster of scented candles or as inexpensive as filling a brass bowl with pinecones you collected with your kids.
theeverygirl.com
How To Reconnect With Your Partner When the Holiday Stressors Become Too Much
We’re quickly approaching the most wonderful—yet chaotic—time of year, but sometimes even stuffing, turkey, and mistletoe are not enough to keep holiday stressors at bay. Finding time to connect with your partner between family dinners and travel plans can end up feeling like yet another item on the to-do list. But prioritizing your relationship shouldn’t be an afterthought, so what’s a person to do? I’ve compiled a list of eight things that help my partner and I stay physically and emotionally connected during the holiday season—so and your partner can too.
The 17 best places to buy Christmas decorations for every theme and budget
We've found the best stores with all the Christmas decorations you could wish for, from lawn ornaments to lights to tree trimmings.
Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor
Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
Yes, I Have Already Decorated For Christmas
When I was growing up, we put our tree up the second weekend in December, and it came down promptly on New Year’s Day. I was always so excited about our family tradition, which consisted of going out to breakfast, walking through a cut-your-own tree forest, and bringing the tree home to decorate.
Fort Morgan Times
Wonderfully Weird Command: Take, Eat, and Drink
Jesus’s teaching, if digested thoroughly, feeds the soul and builds a character of integrity. It’s a fact of life many of us have character traits we would change about ourselves and others, habits that harm people with words and deeds. These habits or ways lead us to the Wonderfully Weird Command: “Take, Eat, and Drink.” We read this command in Matthew 26:26-27: While they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples, saying, “Take and eat: this is my body. Then he took the cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, saying, Drink from it, all of you (NIV).”
