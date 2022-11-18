Read full article on original website
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Taylor Swift responds to Eras Tour ticketing mess: ‘It really pisses me off’
Taylor Swift is weighing in on the Ticketmaster meltdown surrounding her forthcoming tour, saying that it “pisses [her] off” that many of her fans “feel like they went through several bear attacks” to get their hands on tickets.
Ticketmaster Canceled The Taylor Swift Public Sale, And Of Course, People Have Thoughts
Ticketmaster canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Swifties will not be shaking this one off.
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Taylor Swift Speaks Out Over ‘Excruciating’ Ticketmaster Fiasco
"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone," the Grammy winner wrote in her Instagram story.
Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system
Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Taylor Swift Makes 1st Appearance Since Ticketmaster ‘Eras Tour’ Disaster At AMAs
Taylor Swift surprised fans when she graciously accepted the Favorite Pop Album trophy for Red (Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles after skipping the red carpet. The 32-year-old Grammy winner looked like a “Mirrorball” in a gold, sequin-covered jumpsuit that featured a plunging halter neckline. Her signature blonde hair was styled in brushed-out curls, which channeled an old Hollywood glamor vibe. A skinny gold belt highlighted her thin waist and open-toed gold pumps completed her look.
Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ
Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?. What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
