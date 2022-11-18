ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system

Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Taylor Swift Makes 1st Appearance Since Ticketmaster ‘Eras Tour’ Disaster At AMAs

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she graciously accepted the Favorite Pop Album trophy for Red (Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles after skipping the red carpet. The 32-year-old Grammy winner looked like a “Mirrorball” in a gold, sequin-covered jumpsuit that featured a plunging halter neckline. Her signature blonde hair was styled in brushed-out curls, which channeled an old Hollywood glamor vibe. A skinny gold belt highlighted her thin waist and open-toed gold pumps completed her look.
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
