ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Comments / 12

save this country now
2d ago

Sgt. You gave him too much time. Heal well Heall fast, sir. You are in my prayers.

Reply
4
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Community gathers in solidarity for wounded hero Sgt. Eric Kocheran

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Residents, first responders, and law enforcement from across the region joined together in solidarity today for Sergeant Eric Kocheran. Kocheran, a deputy with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office was critically wounded when a lone shooter launched an attack at the Ross County Law Complex on Thursday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Two dead after shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Two people are dead after a shooting. Portsmouth Police tell WSAZ.com dispatch received a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Officers said when they arrived they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s identities...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car crashed into east side karate studio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe residents say they are left with questions after shootout between sheriff’s deputy, suspect

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Thursday night shooting left a suspect dead and a Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital, the Chillicothe community is feeling shock. The shootout happened around 5 p.m. directly outside the sheriff’s office — in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. It also happened on the eve of the community’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Body camera and security footage released in Ross …. Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V7oLu8. Artist creates exhibit showcasing Ohio’s trans community. Artist creates...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy