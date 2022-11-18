ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
good luck in finding him. you will be lucky if they convince him to turn himself in. other then that no one will turn him in. ppl are more scared of H.A. then the police

Gilroy Dispatch

Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy

A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
GILROY, CA
KCRA.com

'Our family is not going to stop until we get justice': Loved ones still search for answers after deadly Stockton stabbing

STOCKTON, Calif. — More than one week after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya in Stockton, her family is still searching for answers about what happened. Stockton police said a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 10, near Sikh Temple and Fourth streets. The San Joaquin County medical examiner confirmed with KCRA 3 that the identity of that woman was Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning.  Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa DA: Pittsburg police justified in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

PITTSBURG – A report by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Friday concluded that Pittsburg Police were justified in the deadly shooting of a man suspected in a domestic dispute last year.According to the report (.pdf), no charges will be filed against Ofc. John Odell and Ofc. Greg Simpson, who shot Patrick Watkins during a confrontation on May 20, 2021."The concluding opinion determined the actions by the peace officers against Patrick Watkins was justified in the use of lethal force," District Attorney Diana Becton's office said Friday.On that night, officers were called to an apartment complex on the...
PITTSBURG, CA
thewildcattribune.com

Pulling Apart the Stockton Serial Killer Case

In late September, Stockton Police Department (P.D.) reported a possible serial killer, charged for over six murders and one attempted murder. On Oct. 15, it was discovered that all five victims were killed within a close proximity and short time period, all leading to a possible suspect. In definition, a...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents

PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Two Sacramento police officers injured after crashing into tree during chase

The crash happened on westbound West El Camino Avenue near Western Avenue just after midnight, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Two officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop when the car left the area. The officers chased the car and ended up crashing into a tree. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Arrest made after hazardous materials from stolen trailer dumped in Sacramento County

The trailer was located overnight and a person has been arrested in relation to the incident, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the 7200 block of Luther Drive for reports of a trailer left on private property. While investigating, officers learned the materials were not inside the trailer and had been discarded in the 2600 block of Florin Road.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
