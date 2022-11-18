Community Transportation Academy raises awareness of transportation

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Transportation–it’s something we often take for granted.

One Wisconsin organization knows this.

1000 Friends of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are partnering up to bring a new course.

It will help students advocate for safe and accessible transportation because it is a huge part of all of our daily lives.

“All of us are pedestrians at some point, a lot of people take the bus and so this affects our everyday lives, whether we want to be involved or not,” said Susan Gaeddert, communications program director of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin.

The ten-week course will be free and open to anyone in the community.

It starts in February.

Register at 1000 Friends of Wisconsin’s website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.