NAU football to host Weber State in final game of regular season

Northern Arizona football (3-7, 2-5 in Big Sky) is set to host Weber State (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky) Saturday in the final game of the season.

NAU, coming off a two game losing streak, will look to end the season on a high note against Weber State. Last weekend, the Lumberjacks fell to the Bears, 20-21. This weekend will also be host to NAU's Senior Day.

In the matchup, the Lumberjacks defense allowed 239 passing yards in the Bears first 12 drives of the game.

Building upon a 60-year history between NAU and Weber State, the teams announced Monday that they were going to introduce the Red Rock Rivalry Trophy.

With the Wildcats being a part of the Big Sky since its inception and the Lumberjacks joining the conference in 1970, the teams have played 54 times in their history. The goal of the trophy and rivalry is to create a more energetic atmosphere between the two teams.

The teams will now continue to face each other annually with Southern Utah departing the conference for the WAC.

Northern Arizona will close out its 2022 campaign against Weber State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Toyota Findlay Field in Flagstaff. The game will be available on ESPN+ and Hulu with a subscription to the Disney Bundle.