Pulaski County, AR

KATV

3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy, possession of firearm

LITTLE ROCK — A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced 44-year-old Eiichi Moore Wednesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
JONESBORO, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location

Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
CABOT, AR
KATV

BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KSLA

Man found shot to death in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
MAGNOLIA, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
