KATV
One of four suspects arrested for Oct. 21 North Little Rock murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161 on the night of Oct. 21. One of...
Little Rock police investigating multiple shootings on Rice Street
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening.
Investigation underway after three injured in Rice Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of multiple shootings on the 1900 block of Rice Street this evening. According to LRPD, three people were shot and sustained non life-threatening injures. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and the conditions...
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Maumelle police on the lookout for missing man
The Maumelle Police Department are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man.
KATV
3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
KTLO
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy, possession of firearm
LITTLE ROCK — A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced 44-year-old Eiichi Moore Wednesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location
Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
mysaline.com
Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KYTV
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex. Content partner KATV reported the...
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
Logan County sheriffs arrest four after ‘criminal spree’
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
KATV
BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
KATV
Little Rock police seeking information into Hanger Hill homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened earlier this year. On June 5, around 8 p.m. police responded to 15th Street and Hanger Hill for a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with a black male, who they...
mysaline.com
Probation Violation, Rape, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11172022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
