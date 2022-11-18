ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
Following Lt. Governor run, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler says she is working on abortion access ballot initiative

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republicans dominated statewide election races for the top positions in the state, leaving Democratic candidates wondering what is next for them. Terri Pickens Manweiler, who ran against Republican Scott Bedke in the Lt. Governor race, said despite a disappointing election night, she is just getting started.
Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Unemployment rate in Idaho slightly increases

BOISE, Idaho — For the ninth month in a row, Idaho's unemployment rate was listed below 3%; however, it did increase slightly from the prior month, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 2.9%, a 0.1% increase from September. But both...
Thanksgiving food boxes distributed by St. Vincent de Paul

BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time when people traditionally come together and share a meal but for some people living in the Treasure Valley, it's a time that can showcase their need. Hunger Free America, a nonprofit that, according to its website, "works to end hunger through a combination of advocacy and direct service at the national level," claims a lot of American people are experiencing food insecurity.
Why some Idahoans are leaving the workforce

BOISE, Idaho — Many employers and customers are asking a big question, “Where did all the workers go?”. Over the summer, there were well over two job openings for every job seeker in Idaho. That number's only gone down a little. A researcher I talked to said they haven't seen numbers like that in the past 50 years... and maybe ever, since the data doesn't go much further back.
Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout

BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
