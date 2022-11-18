Read full article on original website
Idaho election results clear final audit process
BOISE, Idaho — As the year winds down, it’s time to put the 2022 election cycle to bed. To help ensure a smooth conclusion, clerks like Ada County’s Phil McGrane are part of a brand-new process, an election audit created by a new Idaho law. “These post-election...
Idaho Senators explain 'no' votes on Respect for Marriage Act, Boise Pride Director responds
BOISE, Idaho — A major win in congress for LGBTQ+ supporters, the Senate voted in favor of advancing legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage. A 62-37 procedural vote in the senate clears the way for final votes on the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage...
Lawyers seek to block execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr.
BOISE, Idaho — A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution. Attorneys for 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. asked the court in documents filed Monday...
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
Your Health Idaho offers ways to save on health insurance
BOISE, Idaho — It's that time of year; health insurance open enrollment season. If you don't have health insurance through your employer and you do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare, there is another option. You can enroll for medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state...
Following Lt. Governor run, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler says she is working on abortion access ballot initiative
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republicans dominated statewide election races for the top positions in the state, leaving Democratic candidates wondering what is next for them. Terri Pickens Manweiler, who ran against Republican Scott Bedke in the Lt. Governor race, said despite a disappointing election night, she is just getting started.
'We needed to have this connection': Building trust between Latinos and law enforcement in Idaho
Studies show Latinos trust law enforcement less than non-Latinos. So, KTVB set out to learn how officers are trying to build relationships with Hispanic communities. For many years, Latinos and Hispanics say they have felt a lack of safety and trust when it comes to Idaho's police departments. Some of...
Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Unemployment rate in Idaho slightly increases
BOISE, Idaho — For the ninth month in a row, Idaho's unemployment rate was listed below 3%; however, it did increase slightly from the prior month, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 2.9%, a 0.1% increase from September. But both...
Thanksgiving food boxes distributed by St. Vincent de Paul
BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time when people traditionally come together and share a meal but for some people living in the Treasure Valley, it's a time that can showcase their need. Hunger Free America, a nonprofit that, according to its website, "works to end hunger through a combination of advocacy and direct service at the national level," claims a lot of American people are experiencing food insecurity.
Why some Idahoans are leaving the workforce
BOISE, Idaho — Many employers and customers are asking a big question, “Where did all the workers go?”. Over the summer, there were well over two job openings for every job seeker in Idaho. That number's only gone down a little. A researcher I talked to said they haven't seen numbers like that in the past 50 years... and maybe ever, since the data doesn't go much further back.
GasBuddy: Prices continue to unexpectedly decline, but decreases remain minimal
BOISE, Idaho — Despite expectations, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Idaho has continued to gradually fall, according to GasBuddy, but only by a few cents. Additionally, prices are still much higher than this time last year. According to a new report from GasBuddy, in the...
2022 General Election: what the results mean for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Legislature will see many changes after this year's election, both in the primary and general, as some lawmakers ran for higher offices and others retired from politics. In this edition of Viewpoint, Journalists Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports, and KTVB's Chief...
Boise pub Mulligans gets ready to serve free Thanksgiving meals
BOISE, Idaho — As a lot of people get ready to cook and spend time with their loved ones for Thanksgiving not everyone has a place to go, and that's why some places across the Treasure Valley are serving up free meals on Thanksgiving Day, places like Mulligans Pub and Eatery in Downtown Boise.
Workforce shift taking a bite out of local Idaho restaurants
BOISE, Idaho — Go out for a meal in the Treasure Valley, and there's a good chance you'll see some kind of notice about staffing issues or challenges, accompanied by a plea for patience. Idaho restaurants are struggling to keep enough workers on staff; it's affecting their bottom line...
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
How a change of ownership may help with workforce shortage
BOISE, Idaho — There’s a nationwide worker shortage that’s putting a strain on employers and driving up the costs of nearly everything you buy. But there’s a specific change some businesses are making, to try to retain or attract more workers, and help drag them out of this shortage.
GasBuddy: prices continue dropping, but not by much in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The average cost for a gallon of gas in Idaho has dropped by a few cents, according to GasBuddy, but is still sitting much higher than this time last year. In the last week, gasoline prices in Boise have fallen by about 3.4 cents per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy, and currently sits at $4.25 per gallon.
Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout
BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
