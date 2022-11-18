Virginia Basketball Defeats Baylor 86-79 | Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Baylor Bears men's basketball game in Las Vegas

The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) defeated the No. 5 Baylor Bears (3-1) 86-79 on Friday night in the opening game of the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. See below for a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game. Most recent updates are at the top.

Read a full recap of the game here: Virginia Plays Inspired Basketball in Statement Victory Over No. 5 Baylor

Final Score: Virginia 86, Baylor 79

Franklin makes both free throws to push the lead back to 10 points. Flagler misses a layup but Lohner is there for the putback. UVA gets the ball inbounds for Beekman, who is fouled and makes both free throws. Virginia has been very good late in the game at the free throw line. Cryer hits a jumper to keep the door slightly open. Franklin is fouled, misses the first free throw, but makes the second and the lead is 9 points. While fighting for a rebound, Shedrick is called for his fifth foul and leaves the game with 17 points on a perfect 6/6 shooting from the floor. Jalen Bridges makes both free throws. Baylor doesn't foul as the clock runs out and Virginia pulls out the huge 86-79 victory over No. 5 Baylor.

Final. Virginia 86, Baylor 79

Jalen Bridges drives to the basket and Shedrick blocks his shot out of bounds. Bonner gets by Franklin for a layup to cut the lead to 6. UVA gets the ball inbounds and Ben Vander Plas is fouled. Vander Plas sinks both free throws. Baylor misses a three and Franklin comes down with a tough rebound before getting fouled.

Virginia 81, Baylor 73 | 34.6 2H

Shedrick goes long on the inbounds play and Beekman finds him with the long pass and Shedrick is fouled, making both free throws. Shedrick hedges a ball-screen and pokes the ball away, taking it down the court for an uncontested dunk. LJ Cryer gets a friendly roll on a three, then UVA is unable to get the ball inbounds and is called for a five-second violation. Baylor takes advantage of the turnover as Cryer hits a mid-range jumper to cut the deficit to 8. Beekman drives to the basket and draws a foul on Keyonte George, who fouls out of the game with 20 points. Beekman makes both free throws to push the lead back to 10. Lohner draws a foul on Shedrick, Shedrick's 4th personal, and makes both free throws.

Virginia 79, Baylor 71 | 1:23 2H

George knifes to the basket from the corner and draws a foul on Franklin. George makes both free throws. Shedrick slips a screen and Beekman finds him for an easy layup. George hits a very tough floater after absorbing some contact. Baylor's full-court press continues to give Virginia trouble and Clark is forced to call UVA's final timeout to avoid a turnover. Virginia will have to play the final 2:48 without any timeouts.

Virginia 73, Baylor 64 | 2:48 2H

Ryan Dunn's earlier jumper has been reviewed and ruled a three-pointer, so UVA has 62 points. Jayden Gardner gets free off a screen and drives uncontested to the basket for a layup. George is fouled going to the basket by Shedrick and makes both free throws. UVA turns it over immediately as Beekman stepped out of bounds after receiving the in-bounds pass due to some pressure from Baylor. George elevates for a three-pointer at the top of the key and splashes it to cut the lead down to 11. Clark drops off a pass to Shedrick who is fouled hard by Lohner, who followed through on the foul and hit Shedrick in the head. The refs review the play and determine that it's a flagrant-one on Lohner. Shedrick goes to the line and uses all the rim to make both free throws. Gardner is fouled on a floater attempt and makes both free throws. Cryer feeds a great pass to Thamba for an easy dunk inside. George breaks down the UVA defense and swings a pass outside to Flagler, who makes the corner three to cut the deficit back down to ten. Shedrick draws a foul on the rebound and makes one of two free throws. Franklin is whistled for an off-ball foul and Bonner makes both free throws to cut the deficit to 9. Franklin gets the pass from Clark and drives to the basket, drawing a foul on Lohner. Franklin makes both free throws and the lead is back at 11.

Virginia 71, Baylor 60 | 3:56 2H

LJ Cryer comes off a screen and hits a long jumper with his foot on the line. Beekman feeds Vander Plas at the left elbow and he knocks down the mid-range jump shot. George drives to the basket and finishes the lefty layup plus a foul on Shedrick. George completes the three-point play. Lohner hits a three-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead down to 15 points. Baylor gets another stop and then George drives the lane and lobs for Lohner, who finishes the alley-oop dunk. Baylor goes on an 8-0 run and it's a 13-point game. Virginia calls timeout.

Virginia 61, Baylor 48 | 8:18 2H

UVA works the ball around and Ryan Dunn knocks down the long two-pointer plus a foul. Dunn misses the free throw but UVA hustles for the rebound and Dunn dives to the ground for the ball, calling a timeout to maintain possession.

Virginia 59, Baylor 38 | 10:43 2H

Franklin hits a three-pointer from several feet beyond the arc. Baylor is on a scoring drought of nearly six minutes. Armaan Franklin is called for a flop after falling on a three-point attempt and Flagler makes the free throw. Ben Vander Plas hits a catch-and-shoot three from the right wing and UVA has opened up a 19-point lead. It's a Cavalanche to start the second half.

Virginia 57, Baylor 38 | 11:42 2H

Franklin makes both free throws to stretch UVA's lead to eight points. Beekman throws a skip pass to Franklin in the corner and he swishes an off-balance three-pointer. Franklin is up to 18 points on the night. Virginia gets another stop and Franklin feeds Reece Beekman for a three-pointer from the left wing. Virginia had one three-pointer in the entire first half - UVA has hit five threes in the second half. The Cavaliers are on an 18-2 run over the last four and a half minutes.

Virginia 51, Baylor 37 | 13:18 2H

Beekman feeds an inbounds pass down low to Clark for a layup. Franklin steals the ball and is fouled before he can go on the breakaway and Baylor is called for for a clear-path flagrant foul. Franklin knocks down both free throws and UVA is on a 7-0 run. Caleb Lohner is given a wide open lane to the basket and he takes it for the easy layup as Baylor stops the bleeding. On UVA's next trip down, Gardner keeps the play alive and the ball finds its way to Reece Beekman, who knocks down the three-pointer. UVA gets another stop and Franklin is fouled at the other end. He'll shoot two free throws on the other side of the timeout. UVA leads by six. Virginia has outscored Baylor 13-4 so far in the second half.

Virginia 43, Baylor 37 | 15:30 2H

Kihei Clark breaks down the defense and swings a cross-court pass to Franklin, who hits the corner three to tie the game. George hits a very tough floater despite some very tough defense from Franklin. Kihei Clark has the answer on the other end, knocking down Virginia's second-straight three-pointer. Scott Drew calls timeout as UVA goes in front.

Virginia 36, Baylor 35 | 17:36 2H

Shedrick is whistled for a goaltend on a block attempt on Flo Thamba. Franklin drives from the left corner and absorbs some contact before finishing the tough layup. Keyonte George hits another three-pointer from the corner despite a tight closeout from Franklin. Clark threads a tight bounce pass down to Vander Plas, who draws a foul and knocks one of two free throws. Keyonte Johnson is called for a flagrant-one for striking Vander Plas in the face after the ball was stolen from him. Vander Plas goes 1/2 from the free throw line. LJ Cryer sinks a three-pointer but the shot didn't leave his hand before the expiration of the shot clock. Baylor takes a three-point lead into the halftime break.

LJ Cryer leads all scorers with 13 points, while Armaan Franklin and Kadin Shedrick have eight points each for Virginia.

Virginia 30, Baylor 33 | Halftime

Shedrick gets the in-bounds pass and finishes the layup. Josh Oijanwuna gets the ball inside for a layup. Kihei Clark drives baseline and dumps off a great pass to a wide open Ben Vander Plas in the paint for an easy dunk. LJ Cryer responds by knocking down a three-pointer on the other end. Shedrick has been fantastic early for the Cavaliers - Baylor leaves him open at the right elbow and he sinks the jumper and he now has eight points. LJ Cryer again has an answer, hitting another jumper. Keyonte George elevates and hits a heavily-contested three-pointer with Clark draped all over him, extending the Baylor lead to seven points. Clark whips a great pass out to McKneely, who makes the extra pass and Vander Plas knocks down the open three from the left wing. Armaan Franklin pokes the ball away and takes it the other way before using a sweet spin move and finishing with a reverse layup in transition. That's a great response from the Cavaliers after the Bears had opened up a five point lead.

Virginia 26, Baylor 28 | 3:16 1H

Jayden Gardner is fouled by Langston Love and makes one of two free throws to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. Ryan Dunn sends a bounce pass inside for Gardner, who is fouled and makes both free throws. Flo Thamba elevates to tip in a missed floater. Gardner sends a sweet pass from the baseline to Kadin Shedrick who soars to the rim and finishes the layup plus a foul. Shedrick misses the free throw and then Flagler knocks down another three from the left wing to tie the game at 15-15. LJ Cryer gets open on an in-bounds play and hits a three-pointer and the Bears regain the lead. Baylor is 4/14 from three, while Virginia has yet to hit a three-pointer, but has attempted only one.

Virginia 15, Baylor 18 | 7:43 1H

Baylor gets an offensive rebound and swings the ball around to Adam Flagler, who hits the open triple. Franklin pump fakes and drives from the corner and elevates for an elbow fadeaway jumper. Kihei Clark draws a mismatch with Josh Oijanwuna on him and he drives past the 6'10" forward for a layup. Flagler hits a turnaround jumper over Clark to put Baylor back in front. Francisco Caffaro leaps for an offensive rebound and lays in the putback. Caleb Lohner grabs an offensive board and is fouled, but misses both free throws.

Virginia 10, Baylor 10 | 11:29 1H

The first two possessions for UVA result in a turnover and an air-ball three-pointer for Kihei Clark. LJ Cryer beats Armaan Franklin off the dribble and lays it in with his left hand for the first basket of the game. Franklin gets the in-bounds pass and knifes to the basket for a layup, finally getting the Cavaliers on the board nearly three minutes into the game. Clark loses Cryer on an off-ball screen and he is left wide-open at the left wing for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer. Kadin Shedrick is left open above the free throw line and he knocks down the jumper.

Virginia 4, Baylor 5 | 15:59 1H