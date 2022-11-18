Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker
Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
Could Twitter collapse or go bankrupt?
Since Elon Musk bought it, firm has been hit by big job cuts, advertiser boycott, warnings of bankruptcy and mass resignations
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed last week, prompting some celebrities to leave the platform. His ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's Twitter was inactive as of Thursday. Heard still has her Instagram account, but hasn't posted since her defamation trial ended. Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter a few days...
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video
Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
The Guy Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Just Put A Price On His Tweets & He Won't Take Any Less
Elon Musk says he's not going after his enemies' Twitter accounts, but if he was, there's one person he'd target first: Jack Sweeney. Sweeney is the guy who infamously started tracking Musk's movements via his Elon Jets Twitter account and who refused to stop when Musk asked him to back off earlier this year.
An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs
Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
CBS News
571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4