ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 4

Related
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
CBS News

CBS News

571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy