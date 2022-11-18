ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Heelan basketball talks improvement, consistency at winter sports media day

By Anthony Mitchell
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Bishop Heelan Crusaders held its Winter Sports Media Day, providing a first-look at the new squads for both boys’ and girls’ basketball as their teams get ready for their first games, which are only a couple of weeks away.

Starting off with the boys’ team, they’re coming off a 13-10 season in which they fell in the Class 3A substate round. They look to improve in the first-year of the Matt Hahn era. The Morningside alum will take over the Crusaders for his first head coaching job and he will have plenty of experience at his disposal.

Bishop Heelan returns five of their top six scorers, headlined by Matt Noll. The junior averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game. Hahn highlighted how he wants to implement principles that will help the players take the next step.

“I’m kind of approaching it like every player is going to the next level. I’m giving them those tips and tricks like that going forward that would help them at the next level if they choose to go that way and then teaching them to compete until it’s over,” Hahn said.

Now for the girls’ squad, they had an outstanding season a year ago. The Crusaders finished with an 11-1 MRAC record and 23-3 overall, making it all the way to the Class 4A state title game. Head coach Darron Koolstra returns a plethora of talent, led by Brooklyn Stanley and Kenley Meis. The duo scored over 650 combined points last year. Bishop Heelan also hopes to continue its strong defense, ranking ninth in the state for steals and eighth in Class 4A for rebounds.

The team spoke on the valuable experience the state title run gave them while they aim to build off the momentum for another successful season.

“We didn’t really know what to expect last year, we had new coaches and we were still young. So just making it to the championship gave us a little bit more hope for this year. We know what we need to do, so we have more motivation,” Bishop Heelan senior guard Kenley Meis said.

The first game for the boys team is on the road at Treynor on December 1st while the girls team takes on Cedar Rapids Xavier on November 26th at Coe College.

