Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
u.today
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
The worst is yet to come: FTX pandemic could ‘wipe out’ several crypto companies
Cryptocurrency venture Multicoin Capital has written a letter to its investors about further fall in the business before it could recover. In the upcoming weeks, the company anticipates that the FTX pandemic will "wipe out" several trading firms, according to a report by CNBC. "We expect to see contagion fallout...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin Amid FTX Fallout, According to Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen is examining whether Bitcoin (BTC) has bottomed out after falling by over 75% from its all-time high. Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that, based on the flagship crypto asset’s trading history, Bitcoin could be on the cusp of a major bottom. “There are...
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Binance boss CZ calls disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried a ‘psychopath’ over tell-all threat
Changpeng Zhao, who suspects FTX of leaking information that endangered his children, had set in motion the events that sank FTX last week and wiped out all of his rival's wealth.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Warns Polygon, Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Risk Crashing if Bitcoin Dumps
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning that a Bitcoin (BTC) dump would likely cause the price crash of Polygon (MATIC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM). The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,300 Twitter followers that he thinks Bitcoin is due for another dump to the price range of $10,000 to $14,000, potentially dragging down some layer-1 altcoins.
Comments / 0