u.today

Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Warns Polygon, Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Risk Crashing if Bitcoin Dumps

A widely followed crypto analyst is warning that a Bitcoin (BTC) dump would likely cause the price crash of Polygon (MATIC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM). The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,300 Twitter followers that he thinks Bitcoin is due for another dump to the price range of $10,000 to $14,000, potentially dragging down some layer-1 altcoins.

