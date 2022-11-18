ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lydia Ko in command by five at season-ending after Friday at CME Group Tour Championship

By Beth Ann Nichols
 2 days ago
Leona Maguire took a vastly different road to the LPGA than Lydia Ko, ruling the women’s amateur scene for years as a standout at Duke. A dozen years ago, a 27-year-old Maguire teed it up with a 13-year-old Ko at the World Amateur Team Championship in Argentina.

“She was a phenom then getting ready to turn pro,” said Maguire. “I remember her short game was incredible. A wedge shot didn’t go outside 3, 4 feet.”

Players still marvel at Ko, who at 25 is enjoying a magnificent career resurgence. After a second-round 66 on Friday, Ko leads the field by five at the CME Group Tour Championship at 13-under 131. A victory here would shore up her first LPGA Player of the Year award since 2015, not to mention a $2 million payday.

Ko said she wanted to finish the season with no regrets, playing freely.

“I think when I play freely,” said Ko, “I’m not being tentative. I’m controlling how the shot is going to go. I think that way it’s just a little bit stress-free.

“If I do miss it, hey, like, I’m going to miss one here and there. So it’s just a better place for me to be at. And obviously, when the nerves kick in, that bit is a lot harder, but I think when I was struggling, I got more and more tentative and trying to control the ball and trying to make it work.”

While she hasn’t mathematically clinched the Vare Trophy for low scoring average, it’s basically a done deal. To rise to No. 1 in the world again, she’d have to win and have Nelly Korda finish solo 21st or worse. In 2015, Ko became the youngest player to ever reach No. 1 in the world ­– male or female – at age 17.

Korda sits in a share of third with Anna Nordqvist, Gemma Dryburgh, and Nasa Hataoka, six strokes back. Hyo Joo Kim sits alone in second at 8 under. Maguire, a first-time winner this season, is at 6 under with Amy Yang and Jeongeun Lee6.

Top-ranked Korda, who is wearing her new signature line with J.Lindeberg this week, made four birdies on the front nine and then parred the last nine holes after the putter went dry.

“They’ve kind of used a lot of the Sunday pins,” said Korda, who won last week’s Pelican LPGA Championship.

“I would say, 16, 17, they kind of put them in the back just over a bunker. When you kind of get on one of those ridges that it can break either way, like, it just happens that occasionally you don’t roll them in.”

Ko, a two-time winner on tour this season and the 2014 CME champion, leads the LPGA in strokes gained total per round and strokes gained putting per round this season. Coming into this event she had made 201 putts of 10 feet or longer this season, eight more than any other player on tour.

Ko tops the tour in putts per green in relegation with a 1.72 average. She did the same in 2016 (1.71).

“I think during the times when I wasn’t hitting it as good, my short game improved,” said Ko. “So it’s good and bad, but I don’t feel like I’m the best putter in the world. I feel like there is so much room for improvement.”

Minjee Lee trails Ko by one point in the POY race. The Aussie bogeyed the last hole to shoot 68. She’s 5 under for the tournament in a share of 10th.

Coming into the event, Ko was 26 under at the CME over the past two years compared to Lee at 24 under.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lydia Ko wins 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, Vare Trophy and Player of the Year to complete comeback season with fiancé by her side

NAPLES, Fla. – Tears welled up in Lydia Ko’s eyes on the 18th green Sunday as she wrapped up a monumental comeback season. Soon after, she wrapped her arms around a tall, slender man wearing black and khaki, who wiped tears of his own. This marked the first time Jun Chung had seen his soon-to-be-bride win in person. Most of their golf together is casual, with dinner on the line or a fun dare.
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

CME Group CEO 'exceptionally disappointed' with LPGA leadership heading into record payday

The seeds of the CME Group Tour Championship began with a pro-am 15 years ago. In those early years, CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy received note after note from clients who so enjoyed their rounds of golf with LPGA players that they instantly became fans of the tour. Beginning in 2011, CME began title-sponsoring the LPGA’s year-ending event, eventually integrating the firm’s Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples with the LPGA’s season-ending event at the...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Detroit

LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.And in the eyes of LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, that's a good start.The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. But reaching nine digits in total purse for the first time hardly means that the tour has reached...
ARKANSAS STATE
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson

It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
WISCONSIN STATE
Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

