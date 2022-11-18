Remembering blessings as Thanksgiving approaches

Dear Herald-Tribune subscribers,

I visited Venice and Englewood last weekend for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the area. The number of blue roofs compared to my neighborhood near the Sarasota-Manatee county line was sobering. The gigantic stacks of tree stumps and branches that form a wall on each side of the road through parts of Manasota Key were another physical reminder of how close any of us are to having our lives upended by a storm, as so many Floridians did this year.

As we look toward Thanksgiving this week, I will be thankful that I was among those who were spared from storm damage or worse, and thinking of my neighbors and fellow Floridians who have not been as fortunate. I hope our team at the Herald-Tribune will be spending time with their families and taking a break from the difficult but vital stories they have had to cover in our community, about financial hardship, businesses closed, and lives lost. We look forward to telling ongoing stories of resilience and rebuilding.

We are also grateful for you, our subscribers, whose support through a digital or print subscription, allows us to keep doing the work of local journalism.

May each of you have a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving.

Jennifer Orsi