East Meadow Kiwanis has been busy this Thanksgiving season to ensure that residents and neighbors had full bellies. From all of the food collected from the club’s food drives on Nov. 5 and 6, Kiwanis was able to assemble and distribute 100 food baskets. On Nov. 18 Kiwanis and helpers sorted the food and put them in festive bags of red, yellow, and green for those in need in East Meadow. Helpers included Service Leadership Program members from the Builders Club at W.T. Clarke Middle School and Woodland Middle School, Key Clubs at East Meadow and W.T. Clarke high schools, and others.

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO