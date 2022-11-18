ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hempstead, NY

Wantagh falls in finals to Plainedge

Wantagh was on the verge of heading into halftime of the Conference III football championship with unbeaten Plainedge only down a touchdown before one play suddenly flipped the momentum. Trailing by 10, the Warriors drove to the Plainedge 21 and lined up for a 39-yard field goal with three seconds...
WANTAGH, NY
Seaford Chamber welcomes Emotional Wellness

Mental fitness is as important as physical fitness, at least according to one new business in Seaford. On Nov. 18, the Seaford Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Emotional Wellness to town. Emotional Wellness is located at 3960 Merrick Road, and therefore is easily accessible to all South Shore residents. It is owned by mental health specialist Lisa Finn.
SEAFORD, NY
That’s right, girls can play hockey, too

It’s just 37 words long, but its impact has lasted 50 years and counting. The civil rights law known as Title IX opened the doors to legal equality for women in educational institutions — including sports — and was celebrated at Garden City’s Cradle of Aviation last week when more than 100 girl ice hockey players and their parents gathered to talk about how this federal legislation afforded these girls the opportunity to play a sport that has typically been male-dominated.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Medical issues never defined Penny Doerge’s short life

St. John’s of Lattingtown Episcopal Church’s Sunday school creates an Easter egg hunt for residents of the Glen Cove Housing Authority’s Glen Gardens every year. The children hide plastic eggs filled with candy on Mason Drive, behind bushes and trees. Last year, Penny Doerge saw an opportunity...
GLEN COVE, NY
At Regrown Recordings, giving local artists a chance to step up

In a repurposed home on Hayes Street, near Baldwin Harbor Park, Matt Barba, the owner of Regrown Recordings, is quietly contributing to the Nassau County recording and music scene. Barba opened the studio in July 2019, in his parents’ old house. Since then he has helped Long Island artists record...
BALDWIN, NY
Village receives $7 million to renovate Whelan Field

Malverne’s Whelan Field is set to undergo a complete overhaul in 2023, with initial plans for the upgrades unveiled at a village board meeting on Oct. 20. Whelan Field, a pair of baseball fields used by the Malverne Little League, is tucked away off Ocean Avenue, currently accessible via the short streets Ray Lane and Constitution Lane.
MALVERNE, NY
What to do with vacant Cedarhurst land?

What’s next?, is always the question when things change. So after the Cedarhurst sewage treatment plant was decommissioned in 2016, what’s next has been a discussion that is now nearly six years old. Cedarhurst Mayor Benjamin Weinstock said discussions on the site have taken place with the Lawrence...
CEDARHURST, NY
Light up Long Beach begins December 2

Nicole Guerrero, 26, was a sales representative for a company that sold telephones, but she needed to be home more to take care of her son, Stefano, now eight months. Patrick O’Leary, 29, was a preschool teacher in Bohemia who left his job when the Covid 19 crisis took hold in early 2020 and felt lost and in need of a change in life.
LONG BEACH, NY
Lynbrook raises money for Camp Anchor

The Lynbrook High School varsity football team raised $3,200 for Camp Anchor during a recent benefit game. The money was collected in the name of Antonio Pugliese, brother of football player Nick Pugliese. Antonio Pugliese has cerebral palsy, and Lynbrook coach David Yaker wanted to host a benefit football game to support Pugliese.
LYNBROOK, NY
Thanksgiving spirit shown through Kiwanis

East Meadow Kiwanis has been busy this Thanksgiving season to ensure that residents and neighbors had full bellies. From all of the food collected from the club’s food drives on Nov. 5 and 6, Kiwanis was able to assemble and distribute 100 food baskets. On Nov. 18 Kiwanis and helpers sorted the food and put them in festive bags of red, yellow, and green for those in need in East Meadow. Helpers included Service Leadership Program members from the Builders Club at W.T. Clarke Middle School and Woodland Middle School, Key Clubs at East Meadow and W.T. Clarke high schools, and others.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Sharing native heritage at the park

Let us recognize the harmony and blessings of the four seasons — spring, summer, winter and fall — that we have here on Paumanok.”. Hempstead Lake State Park was filled with chanting and dancing on Nov. 5 as the park celebrated National Native American Heritage Month, featuring members of the Montaukett Indian Tribe.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
A vertical milestone on the Superblock

The City of Long Beach and the Garden City-based developer of the Superblock held a topping-out ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the completion of a significant phase of the construction of luxury residential units that have been the source of controversy on the barrier island for 40 years. An American...
LONG BEACH, NY
Inwood man found with loaded gun in North Lawrence

An Inwood resident was found to have a loaded handgun at a North Lawrence business on Nov. 20, according to police. Nassau County police responded to a call that a person had a gun at Five Towns Car Wash on Rockaway Turnpike at 2:49 p.m. During the subsequent investigation police said they recovered a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber gun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle being driven by Brandon P. Millington, 24, of Yale Street.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Bowling organization gives back to veterans

John LaSpina, president of the Maple Family Centers in Rockville Centre, recently presented a $250,000 donation to the National Association of State Veterans Homes on behalf of the Bowlers to Veterans Link. “Bowling and the people who serve have a long history together,” LaSpina said. In addition to owning...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
High School Play House debuts ‘Mama Mia’

The Baldwin High School presented “Mama Mia” at the high School this weekend. The Baldwin High School Playhouse presented three showings of Mama Mia this weekend at the Baldwin High School located on 841 Kloberg Drive on starting on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. and additional showings on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
BALDWIN, NY
Finishing up Sandy repairs

A HurriCon hit Bethany Congregational Church last Saturday, when local artists and comic book collectors were on hand to sell their memorabilia and raise money for the church. The event attracted dozens of people interested in the world of comics. The “con” in HurriCon — mimicking the popular Comic-Con — tells only half the story.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Repairs to Morgan Park bathhouse have begun

In 1926, J.P. Morgan Jr. wrote a letter to Glen Cove Mayor William Seaman requesting that a portion of his property at the end of Landing Road be converted into a free public park. This gesture was meant to commemorate the passing of the financier’s wife and remains a mainstay for the community. The park has fostered new memories, with visitors enjoying many community events and special occasions. The park also offers a calm place to enjoy casual walks along the shoreline of the Long Island Sound.
GLEN COVE, NY
Cedarhurst resident Joy Bernstein dies at 93

Joy Bernstein broke barriers, delved into her Jewish tradition and carved out a wonderful life. Bernstein was a native Brooklynite who lived in Cedarhurst for more than 60 years. Shed died on Nov. 13 at 93. Born Feb. 29, 1929, Joy Rosenfeld was the middle child of five. Her daughter...
CEDARHURST, NY
Hofstra law dedicates Abrams Fensterman Lobby

For 16 years, the law firm provided money to support students at Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law. And now the lobby there will be named after the firm. The dedication of the new Abrams Fensterman Lobby is part of Hofstra Law’s Vision 2020 campaign. Samuel Ferrara, executive partner at the Lake Success-based firm, was a member of the campaign’s leadership board.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Families helping families in Woodmere

Learning to give back was the central theme of Families helping Families that took place at Young Israel of Woodmere on Nov. 20, where 65 families with young children packed food for Thanksgiving that will be given to individuals and families that receive services through the Marion & Aaron Gural JCC.
WOODMERE, NY

