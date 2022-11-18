Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 4, bored by dad John Legend on TV
Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together.
Snoop Dogg Schooled Martha Stewart on How to Prepare ‘the Billion Dollar Bacon’
Some would say this pairing is one of the oddest yet one of the most lovable relationships. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have been flaunting their fun bonding over the years through commercials, partnerships, and appearances in public. In an exclusive interview with InsideHook, the Death Row rapper discussed how...
Women's Health
Kelly Ripa Gets Totally Honest About Her Relationship With ‘Live’ Star Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa opened up about her close relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The pair have been friends for 20 years. She said that, at this point, they can basically read each other’s minds. If you’re a faithful fan of Live With Kelly and Ryan, you understand the absence that looms...
Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Passionately Responds to Report CNN Is Sobering Up His and Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve Show
Andy Cohen has no plans to be sober on New Year's Eve. On Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old host gave his signature "Jackhole of the Day" award to the Variety article with the headline, "CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year's Eve Coverage." Cohen...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
TMZ.com
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
'Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison reveals the weirdest thing he likes to collect: ‘Don’t ask me why’
“Pawn Stars,” which follows Rick Harrison's family and their successful pawn business in Las Vegas, premiered in 2009.They're now kicking off a spinoff titled, "Pawn Stars Do America."
Jerry Springer Says He ‘Ruined Culture’ – ‘I Just Hope Hell Isn’t That Hot’
Jerry Springer joked that his wild talk show, 'The Jerry Springer Show' ruined culture and shared how he began as a lawyer and ended up with the outrageous talk show.
Watch Hasan Minhaj Apologize for “Trying to Make Jeopardy! Fun”
Watch: Why Hasan Minhaj Was Afraid Jennifer Aniston Hated Him. We'll take Hasan Minhaj's latest apology for 100, Alex. The comedian recently explained the backlash he received from his Oct. 30 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! while making an appearance on The Tonight Show. "This week I was on Celebrity Jeopardy!...
CNN Wants to Ruin New Year’s Eve, Won’t Let Hosts Get Drunk on Air Anymore
New Year’s Eve is supposed to represent a fresh start heading into a new chapter. It’s one final night to celebrate accomplishments earned throughout the past 365 days — or to make plans to try again and do better in the next. And for CNN New Year’s Eve correspondents Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon, it’s usually a time to close out a year of covering news by getting drunk on national television live from Times Square. But CNN, unfortunately, hates fun and has pulled the plug on the boozy festivities heading into 2023. During a recent town-hall discussion...
Andy Cohen Jokes About His & BFF Anderson Cooper’s Drunken Behavior Last NYE Ahead of This Year’s Coverage
Andy Cohen apparently has no plans for being sober this NYE, either. The 54-year-old host made headlines after last year's broadcast for his tipsy shenanigans while live on-air with his bestie, Anderson Cooper. On Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen gave his signature "Jackhole of the Day"...
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Neil Patrick Harris’ Family Dresses Up As Fast Food Mascots For Halloween
Neil Patrick Harris, his partner David Burtka, and their twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott are known for going all out on Halloween. Fans wait every year to see what the family will dress up as. They wear amazing costumes and take a photo that looks like so much fun. This year, the family decided to dress up as fast-food mascots.
Linda Cardellini Shares Some Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "Dead To Me," "Legally Blonde," And More
Linda Cardellini takes us behind the scenes of some of her most famous roles, including the final season of Dead to Me and how incredibly "lucky" she feels to have worked (and become best friends) with Christina Applegate.
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
Fans Criticize ‘Jeopardy!’ For ‘Tasteless’ Clues
Jeopardy! viewers condemned Sunday night’s episode for being ‘tasteless’ because of a controversial clue that came up during the game. Celebrity Jeopardy, in which contestants Wil Wheaton, John Michael Higgins, and Joel Kim Booster participated, featured a category that had an answer revolving around the letter “A.”
Fox News Heads to Hollywood (Florida) as It Beefs Up Live Event Business With Patriot Awards
If you’re in the media or entertainment business, you need to have some exposure to the live event space. Disney and NBCUniversal have their theme parks, of course, and others like Netflix have created their own live activations (Stranger Things, The Bridgerton Ball, etc). Still others have taken it a step further by trying out their own fan conventions, hoping super-fans will pony up for access to talent, merchandise and other offers. Consider WarnerMedia’s DC Fandome, or Bravo’s BravoCon.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku to Cut 200 Jobs, Citing Challenged EconomyWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars...
