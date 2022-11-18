ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 4, bored by dad John Legend on TV

Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
E! News

Watch Hasan Minhaj Apologize for “Trying to Make Jeopardy! Fun”

Watch: Why Hasan Minhaj Was Afraid Jennifer Aniston Hated Him. We'll take Hasan Minhaj's latest apology for 100, Alex. The comedian recently explained the backlash he received from his Oct. 30 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! while making an appearance on The Tonight Show. "This week I was on Celebrity Jeopardy!...
Rolling Stone

CNN Wants to Ruin New Year’s Eve, Won’t Let Hosts Get Drunk on Air Anymore

New Year’s Eve is supposed to represent a fresh start heading into a new chapter. It’s one final night to celebrate accomplishments earned throughout the past 365 days — or to make plans to try again and do better in the next. And for CNN New Year’s Eve correspondents Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon, it’s usually a time to close out a year of covering news by getting drunk on national television live from Times Square. But CNN, unfortunately, hates fun and has pulled the plug on the boozy festivities heading into 2023. During a recent town-hall discussion...
DoYouRemember?

Fans Criticize ‘Jeopardy!’ For ‘Tasteless’ Clues

Jeopardy! viewers condemned Sunday night’s episode for being ‘tasteless’ because of a controversial clue that came up during the game. Celebrity Jeopardy, in which contestants Wil Wheaton, John Michael Higgins, and Joel Kim Booster participated, featured a category that had an answer revolving around the letter “A.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Heads to Hollywood (Florida) as It Beefs Up Live Event Business With Patriot Awards

If you’re in the media or entertainment business, you need to have some exposure to the live event space. Disney and NBCUniversal have their theme parks, of course, and others like Netflix have created their own live activations (Stranger Things, The Bridgerton Ball, etc). Still others have taken it a step further by trying out their own fan conventions, hoping super-fans will pony up for access to talent, merchandise and other offers. Consider WarnerMedia’s DC Fandome, or Bravo’s BravoCon.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku to Cut 200 Jobs, Citing Challenged EconomyWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars...
