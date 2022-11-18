ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game

Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If my number is called, I...
BALTIMORE, MD

