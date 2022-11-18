Exquisitely paced and intellectually explosive, The Island at Court Theatre is a profoundly moving work of art. From the first moment, this production (directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent, Court’s associate artistic director) seizes the audience and thrusts them into the world of two political prisoners of apartheid and doesn’t let go, even long after the play (written by Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona) has ended. The exceptionally talented Ronald L. Conner and Kai A. Ealy play Winston and John (roles originated in 1973 by Ntshona and Kani), two affable cellmates on Robben Island, the same island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned before apartheid fell. The stage is set starkly in Yeaji Kim’s design; in the center, a giant stone slab implying a scale swings heavily from back to front, soberly reflecting the lack of nuance in law. The tableaux is encircled with amber sparkling sand, evoking images of a magical circle of protection: a sacred space where one’s fundamental humanity might be retained, even amidst the brutality of cruel captors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO