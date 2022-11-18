Read full article on original website
CHICAGO READER
Bad Animal captures Chicago’s glimmering indie music scene
Since the early 1920s, Chicago has flourished as a beating heart of cultural music export, steadily pumping its sounds, textures, and grooves across the midwest and beyond. It began with gospel and blues, sprawling from its roots in the Great Migration and fostering a new generation of storytellers and devotees. From that came Windy City jazz, nourished by the bustling crowds and intimate dives of Rush Street between the 50s and 70s. Then, mostly queer and Black clubs near the West Loop melded disco with R&B and electronic four-on-the-floor beats to forge Chicago house, and by the 90s, the city had become an often overlooked epicenter of hip-hop.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago Reader Nonprofit Guide
For the return of the Chicago Reader Nonprofit Guide, we decided to highlight a specific section of our continually updated online database. The Arts & Culture section of our Nonprofit Guide is dizzyingly vast, with organizations representing a diversity of locations within Chicagoland, a variety of communities served, and the entirety of the visual and performing arts celebrated. This section reflects the strength in numbers of our service-based nonprofit community in the Chicago area, a community that the Reader Institute for Community Journalism is proud to be a part of.
CHICAGO READER
Daring to win
Helen Shiller insists that the story of Uptown is not unique. After more than 50 years living in the neighborhood, it’s hard to disagree with her. In many ways, the most pressing concerns that Shiller first identified when she moved to the neighborhood in 1972 still haunt the wider city, and America as a whole: conflicts with police, a lack of adequate housing, and a deep-seated disconnect between the desires of working-class people and the politicians who represent them. In many cases, they’ve worsened.
CHICAGO READER
Kartemquin Films continues to grow
“Kartemquin to me is like a giant tree in the middle of the documentary world,” says Amir George. “I want to just keep watering that tree and help it grow and expand.”. It’s a gray Chicago day when George—a local filmmaker and programmer who was recently appointed the new artistic director of Kartemquin Films—makes this verdurous proclamation at the offices of the storied nonprofit documentary film organization. Inside, however, is aflush with color, from the array of movie posters decorating the walls of the stairwell to the enviable assemblage of memorabilia that adorns the workplace.
CHICAGO READER
East side flavor
Pressure can burst pipes. It can fracture bones. It can cause even the coolest of heads to lose their grip on reality. Under extreme circumstances, pressure can also forge diamonds, and one of the city’s brightest hidden gems is east side representative Recoechi. “Growing up on the east side,...
CHICAGO READER
Our bodies, but whose choice?
It was around 2010 that writer-actor-director Julie Proudfoot was sitting in a Starbucks at the IC station downtown, waiting for the South Shore line to take her home, when she became aware of two young couples sitting at an adjacent table. “And the males were not only saying sexist things to the young women,” Proudfoot recalls, “they were saying pointedly violent things to them. And the girls were laughing. And that was it. That’s when I said, ‘Wow, how have we gotten to this point?’”
CHICAGO READER
Erica Mei Gamble releases a set of minimalist beats and electronics four years in the making
Erica Mei Gamble has been a key part of Chicago’s DIY experimental- and dance-music communities for more than a decade. She has several musical projects—including Sarica, A+E, and her S&M-themed goth horror duo with Sarah Leitten, Dungeon Mother—and she’s also the scene’s most diligent video preservationist. Gamble has posted sets by hundreds of artists dating back to 2010 on her YouTube channel, TemporaryCorrespondence, and nearly all are worth watching. (Seeing Gamble set up her tripod and camera before a show is a good sign it’ll be especially juicy.) For the past few years, Gamble has been recording bracingly minimal jams as Temp., and earlier this month she compiled nine of them for a CD release, Taking Notes, via Jordan Reyes’s label American Dreams. Tracks such as “What’s Beyond?” (with a haunting monologue by Leitten) and “Evening” oscillate between eerie soundscapes and glitchy, downtempo electronics.
CHICAGO READER
Rethinking equity in the built environment
The house next door to mine was torn down. My neighbors don’t quite remember the year, but the resident local historian, Maurice, who has lived on the block since the late 60s, was shipped off to Vietnam and, upon his return in 1972, the house had vanished. The product of “slum clearance” on Chicago’s west side, the home’s demolition was swiftly met by the efforts of Maurice’s mother, Audrey, who took to the land with a shovel, bulbs, and saplings. The lot soon became a garden: a grassy oasis that grows apples, roses, and other flora. A place that could have been yet another vacant lot became a gift for the people of our block.
CHICAGO READER
The MCA Store helps Chicagoans give the gift of art this holiday season
The Museum of Contemporary Art is synonymous with joy and expression. But some people don’t realize that, along with being one of Chicago’s top cultural destinations for its expansive galleries, cutting-edge exhibits, and carefully curated events, it’s an excellent place to find the perfect gift for the creative spirits and art lovers in your life.
CHICAGO READER
TheMIND celebrates the deluxe version of Don’t Let It Go to Your Head with his first Chicago headlining gig
Chicago singer and producer Zarif Wilder, aka theMIND, has lent his gilded vocals and carefully crafted instrumentals to more hip-hop and R&B releases than I could possibly list here. He’s worked with practically every important rapper to emerge from the city in the past decade, including the three in the supergroup Ghetto Sage: Smino, Noname, and Saba. So I’m a little surprised to learn that this is Wilder’s first local headlining show, since he’s long been capable of drawing a crowd around here. This gig celebrates a new deluxe edition of his 2020 album, Don’t Let It Go to Your Head (TheMIND/Cinq). Wilder recently told Revolt he thought the original release wasn’t complete. “There were a lot of songs we couldn’t put on there due to time,” he said.
CHICAGO READER
For the first time in nearly 60 years, Instrument for La Monte Young sings again
David Skidmore couldn’t even begin to count the number of instruments he’s played. As a member of Grammy Award favorites Third Coast Percussion (most recently nominated for Perspectives, released earlier this year), Skidmore could plausibly play instruments from all six habitable continents for any given performance—plus the odd metal scrap, surgical tube, or squeaky toy.
CHICAGO READER
Apartheid and Antigone
Exquisitely paced and intellectually explosive, The Island at Court Theatre is a profoundly moving work of art. From the first moment, this production (directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent, Court’s associate artistic director) seizes the audience and thrusts them into the world of two political prisoners of apartheid and doesn’t let go, even long after the play (written by Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona) has ended. The exceptionally talented Ronald L. Conner and Kai A. Ealy play Winston and John (roles originated in 1973 by Ntshona and Kani), two affable cellmates on Robben Island, the same island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned before apartheid fell. The stage is set starkly in Yeaji Kim’s design; in the center, a giant stone slab implying a scale swings heavily from back to front, soberly reflecting the lack of nuance in law. The tableaux is encircled with amber sparkling sand, evoking images of a magical circle of protection: a sacred space where one’s fundamental humanity might be retained, even amidst the brutality of cruel captors.
