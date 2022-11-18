Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle.

Brandon ‘G-Raver’ Graver (Huntingdon County Prison)

On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon County said.

According to troopers, Graver was found ‘nodding off’ in the driver seat of a 2007 Chevy Equinox and admitted that he even snorted 10 bags of heroin. After he was given Narcan, he was taken into custody and police found meth in his pants pocket.

Barry Leach (Huntingdon County Prison)

When Leach, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also got out of the car police saw possible heroin in baggies on the seat and took him into custody after finding paraphernalia on him.

Graver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and the car was taken back to the police station to be searched. Police found over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181 cash.

Graver and Leach both face felony manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with other misdemeanor charges.

The pair are currently lodged in Huntingdon County Prison with bail set for Leach listed at $50,000 and Graver at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

