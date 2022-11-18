Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're Claustrophobic
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family medical care business is offering brand new technology to help you look younger. On this week’s Weekly Buzz, hear about Magnolia Family Urgent Care.
WCJB
10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
ocala-news.com
Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala
This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
WCJB
Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
alachuachronicle.com
Home destroyed in fire
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Common faults when deadlifting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When lifting weights, it’s important to make sure you are using the proper form and technique. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about the three most common faults when lifting.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
WCJB
International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
WCJB
Man stabbed off W University Ave in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of W University Ave. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
WCJB
Road closures in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
mycbs4.com
Ride-along with GPD on a Saturday night
Have you ever thought about what a night out on the town might look like for law enforcement?. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas did a ride-along with the Gainesville Police Department to see what a Saturday night downtown looks like from a police officers point of view. At 2am on the...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit on University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
WCJB
North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
WCJB
Church of God by faith blessed 26 families with Thanksgiving baskets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Church leaders blessed 26 Gainesville families with baskets filled with Thanksgiving day essentials. Each family was handpicked by members of the community based on need. The family of the late UF Health Shands Jacksonville CEO, Dr. Leon Haley donated $500 to the church. “Giving back during...
