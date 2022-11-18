ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala

This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off W University Ave in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of W University Ave. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Road closures in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Ride-along with GPD on a Saturday night

Have you ever thought about what a night out on the town might look like for law enforcement?. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas did a ride-along with the Gainesville Police Department to see what a Saturday night downtown looks like from a police officers point of view. At 2am on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Church of God by faith blessed 26 families with Thanksgiving baskets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Church leaders blessed 26 Gainesville families with baskets filled with Thanksgiving day essentials. Each family was handpicked by members of the community based on need. The family of the late UF Health Shands Jacksonville CEO, Dr. Leon Haley donated $500 to the church. “Giving back during...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy