Read full article on original website
Related
Six tips to save money on your Thanksgiving energy bill – including genius ‘5min/lb’ trick that also cuts cooking time
COOKING for a large group of people during Thanksgiving hasn't always been budget-friendly, but there are a few tips you can use to save money on your energy bill. Learning how to cook using the right tricks, including a "five minute/pound" trick can help you reduce the cost on your utilities bill.
agupdate.com
Family farm heritage in old aerial photos
Harvest is over at Bohr Farms. The last of our harvested corn this year was stored in a 45-bushel tote and shipped to a company in western Iowa that makes whiskey from local-grown corn. As a part of their marketing plan, they ask for the farm’s family story placed on...
Tractor Supply Company Foundation Makes Contribution in Support of American Farmland Trust’s Brighter Future Fund
WASHINGTON & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation have partnered with American Farmland Trust (“AFT”) to support small family farmers and ranchers through a $100,000 donation to AFT’s Brighter Future Fund. The Fund launched in 2020 to help farmers across the country start, grow and sustain farms in the face of myriad challenges, including COVID-19, severe weather and shifting markets. This donation marks the third consecutive year that the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has supported AFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006050/en/ Aimee Morris is a veteran who transitioned her family’s 60-year-old Pennsylvania farm into a nonprofit to help veterans overcome the trauma of combat through farming activities. Photo Credits: American Farmland Trust
What Is Companion Planting And How Does It Benefit Your Garden?
The art of companion planting aligns with the gardener's desire to stay attuned to nature to grow a healthy garden. We'll tell you everything you need to know.
KOERNER: Turkey preparation reminders
Looking at turkeys for your holiday meals? Here are some tips to help make your holiday turkey safe and healthy. Turkey is a healthy choice since it is considered a white meat and full of protein!. ome tips for keeping it as healthy as possible is to bake it and...
Safety Tips Ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just days away. This holiday season, people are embracing the traditions they love best: Gatherings with family and friends, and turkey platters with all the trimmings. And don’t forget a day of football – both in the backyard, and on our screens. Read More ...
Christmas tree growers warn of higher prices: ‘Inflation impacts absolutely everything’
Christmas tree growers are warning that their prices will inflate this year due to economic instability and environmental conditions. “Because inflation impacts absolutely everything, the industry is seeing increases in shipping costs, fertilizer, trucking, everything you can possibly think of, whether it be real or artificial trees. So I think consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year,” American Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jami Warner told “Good Morning America” on Friday.
BHG
The 12 Best Christmas Tree Storage Options of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Believe it or not, December is right around the corner. This means it’s time for all that holiday fun: buying gifts for your loved ones, dressing up in cozy sweaters and pajamas, and, if you celebrate, setting up your Christmas tree at home. As exciting as putting up the tree can be, taking down the tree just a month or two later can be a hassle, especially if you have an artificial tree but don’t have proper storage. Luckily, we’ve found all the best Christmas tree storage options on the market to make the chore easier.
vinlove.net
Grilled field mouse – delicious Western food
The rat meat is tough, fragrant, and evenly absorbed with the fat and satay flavor, which is a favorite dish of many diners when coming to the West. Mr. Than, from Can Tho, shared that hamster meat is one of the most popular specialties in the West. Because the food source of this type of mouse is mainly rice and young plants, their meat is very fragrant.
Print Magazine
Zaad Farms Celebrates Food and Agriculture with a New Brand Identity
More than just keeping us alive, food is an integral part of being human. It’s representative of traditions, celebrations, and moments of joy. Food has the power to bring people together to share memories and special holidays. And while it’s delightful to celebrate over food, it’s also important to celebrate where our food comes from.
Christmas Tree Farmers Warn of Higher Prices This Holiday Season
The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
5 tips to keep fruits and vegetables fresh
How you store produce can have a big impact on its longevity. Whether it's fruits or vegetables, here are a few tips to keep in mind next time you're getting ready to toss them in the fridge or in a bowl on the counter. How to store bananas. Bananas should...
marthastewart.com
The Best Plant Subscriptions
Whether you're buying plants from your local nursery, or getting them delivered straight to your door, amassing a collection of plants takes a lot of time, effort, and plenty of care. The most dedicated green thumbs likely know this already, but still, nothing beats the rewarding feeling of having a beautiful jungle of greenery. Plant subscriptions offer a convenient way of achieving this goal at a pace of your choosing, all without having to leave your home. Whether you're looking for hard-to-kill plants or pet-friendly picks, there are several plant subscription boxes that are suitable for plant enthusiasts of all levels.
Comments / 0