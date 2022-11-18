Read full article on original website
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
vfpress.news
Chubby’s Hot Chicken Heads To Madison Street
Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin in Austin and the forthcoming Chubby’s Hot Chicken in Forest Park, talks about his road to restaurant ownership. | Melissa Elsmo. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Forest Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Listen up hot heads, Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin,...
cwbchicago.com
Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says
The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
newsnationnow.com
Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived
(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park
It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park. The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday...
2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says
A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille Opening in Vernon Hills
The company is also opening a new location in Richmond, Virginia
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
archpaper.com
Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity
“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that.
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
Is Timmothy Pitzen Alive? Documentary Unearths New Details in Missing Aurora Boy Mystery
"What Happened to Timmothy Pitzen," the hour-long documentary, airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and on NBC Chicago digital platforms. Watch NBC 5 Investigates Rob Stafford's exclusive interview with Timmothy's father at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on NBC 5. Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years...
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!
According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
