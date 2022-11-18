Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
WTOK-TV
Merrehope celebrates a little holiday cheer as it hosts Trees of Christmas
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived at Merrehope. The historical site hosted a gala for its Trees of Christmas event Sunday afternoon, where the public was invited to see over 50 trees and displays all decked out in holiday fashion. One Quitman resident, Beverly Oliveros, said this...
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
WTOK-TV
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campiagn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is gearing up to give this holiday season!. The Meridian Salvation Army will be kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at Uptown Meridian Mall!. The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry...
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Familiy Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tony Gearlds officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Union, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
WTOK-TV
Mr. George Lee Meyers
Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.
WTOK-TV
Meridian firefighter injured
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian firefighter was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured in a house fire. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier said firemen responded to a fire in the 300 block of 5th Ave. 5:00 a.m. He said firefighters were inside of the home when a flashover happened. A flashover is basically when the temperature rapidly increases and everything suddenly ignites. The injured firefighter suffered second degree burns to his hands but is expected to be okay.
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County School District breaks ground on new elementary school
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its new building. In De Kalb, the Kemper County School District broke ground on its new elementary school building. Dr. Jerri Cawthorn, the prinicpal of Kemper County Lower Elementary, was excited about the new layout...
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
wcbi.com
Farmer’s Market opens for Louisville community
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just in time for the holiday cooking, folks in Winston County have a new place to source fresh food. It’s one of the ironies of life in Mississippi. In a state where agriculture is one of the leading industries, many people, especially in rural areas, suffer from food insecurity.
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County Republican chairman stepping down to run for District 1 supervisor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chris Bullock, the current chair of the Republican Party in Lauderdale County, has announced he‘s stepping down from that position to hopefully obtain a role that can impact the community even more. “Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as Republican...
WTOK-TV
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
