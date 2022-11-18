ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

NBC Sports

Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffers ankle injury in win over Panthers

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers after suffering a left ankle injury, though there is optimism he avoided serious damage. The injury happened with a few minutes left in the third quarter when Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fell into Stanley’s left ankle. Stanley remained on the ground before ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency

Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
TAMPA, FL
Deadspin

For your own health, never play against the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are not a good team. They’re one of the worst teams in the NFL in fact. They’re trotting out a former XFL quarterback as their starter. They lost Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. They don’t utilize DJ Moore. They’re one of only two teams to have undergone a head coaching change this year. They’re near the bottom of the league in total offense, total defense, and passer rating. Yet, somehow, playing them in 2022 is bad news for your future.
MINNESOTA STATE

