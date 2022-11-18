Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints legend Drew Brees greeted by hugs from Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram at Superdome
Plenty of New Orleans Saints fans recently have been thinking about the good ole days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the team struggling to a 3-7 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, Brees received a warm greeting from his former teammates before the Rams-Saints game.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffers ankle injury in win over Panthers
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers after suffering a left ankle injury, though there is optimism he avoided serious damage. The injury happened with a few minutes left in the third quarter when Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fell into Stanley’s left ankle. Stanley remained on the ground before ...
Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency
Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
Deadspin
For your own health, never play against the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are not a good team. They’re one of the worst teams in the NFL in fact. They’re trotting out a former XFL quarterback as their starter. They lost Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. They don’t utilize DJ Moore. They’re one of only two teams to have undergone a head coaching change this year. They’re near the bottom of the league in total offense, total defense, and passer rating. Yet, somehow, playing them in 2022 is bad news for your future.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
For the first time in exactly one month, the New Orleans Saints will play at least a semi-familiar foe, as they are set to face an NFC opponent for the first time since losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20. On Sunday, it’s the Los Angeles Rams, whom the...
NOLA.com
Saints deliver much-needed victory and cover; LSU's playoff path looking clearer
The New Orleans Saints were 2.5-point favorites yesterday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it took them some time to kick into gear. The Saints were trailing 14-10 at halftime, but a second half surge saw them pull away and secure a 27-20 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27
Inglewood, Calif. — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that...
