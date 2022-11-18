ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Stops Sale of Believe Magic Key Passes

After opening Magic Key pass sales yesterday, Disneyland Resort has stopped the sale of the Believe tier. The Believe tier is the second highest after Inspire and above Enchant and Imagine. It was $1,099 and included discounts, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and six Park Pass reservations. Renewals will be available still.
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!

One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
KTLA

Disneyland’s reimagined Mickey’s Toontown set to reopen on March 8

Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland park on March 8, 2023, Disneyland officials announced on Friday. The updated Toontown area will feature “new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together,” Disneyland said in a news release. Disney says the area will be greener and more spacious, but still offer […]
WDW News Today

New Tie-Dye Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey at EPCOT

There’s a new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey available in the France Pavilion at EPCOT. This tie-dye Spirit Jersey can be found with other Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure merchandise in L’Esprit de la Provence. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey – $82. The jersey is white...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

2022 Holiday Decorations Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Cast Members have decked the halls of Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for the 2022 holiday season with decorations and Christmas trees. Decorations begin on the road to the resort, with garland wrapped around lampposts. The garland is decorated with white flowers and colorful ornaments. There are also blue and...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
ORLANDO, FL

