Mason City, IA

WHO 13

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
LYLE, MN
KCRG.com

Four children dead in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing

OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Ostrander Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Arnold Foster, 23, has been arrested. Investigators said 911 got a call around 8:19 a.m. Sunday about an adult male being stabbed. Foster was...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

ABC 6 Investigates: Allegations of elder mistreatment

(ABC 6 News) – The family of an elderly Austin woman is sounding the alarm about an assisted living facility in town. They accused the South Grove Lodge of mistreatment, altering documents, and a long list of errors when administering medication – and they’re not alone. As...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
kchanews.com

More Campsites Come with More Costs for Floyd County

Campers are getting more campsites to choose from in Floyd County But those campsites will cost the County more than originally thought. During their regular board meeting Tuesday, Conservation Director Adams Sears told Supervisors the price tag to install 18 new camp pads, with water and electrical, at the Tosanak Recreational Area has gone up significantly since June; from $117,000 to just over $150,000.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

State tax breaks to help Charles City business to expand, create 70 jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City company is getting state tax breaks for an expansion project. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) approved the tax breaks Friday for Zoetis Inc., an animal health business that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision technology.
CHARLES CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening

A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle

Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
LYLE, MN
kchanews.com

Newly Elected Floyd County Supervisor Opts Out ofPost

There’s more shakeup coming for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to start the new year. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker, who won the November 8th election for the District 3 Supervisor seat, is bowing out of the job. In a letter to the County, Hawbaker wrote, “Due to the current...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA

