GoFundMe for Mason City family that had 4 kids die in fire nears $40K
MASON CITY, Iowa - A GoFundMe for a family that had four kids die in a house fire has raised nearly $40,000. As of Friday afternoon, more than $38K had been raised to help the family. The Mason City Fire Department says its investigation into the Wednesday morning blaze with...
Iowa community rallies around family who lost 4 kids in house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Supporters in the community have rallied around the family who lost four children in a house fire on Wednesday morning. John, 12, Odin, 10, Drako, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, passed away in the fire. Their father John, 55, and sibling Ravan, 11, survived and are being treated for burn […]
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
4 children dead, 2 other people injured in Iowa house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — A house fire in northern Iowa on Wednesday left four children dead and two other people injured, authorities said. The Mason City Fire Department was called to a residence at about 5:05 a.m. CST and observed flames coming from both floors of the two-story building, KIMT-TV reported.
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
Four children dead in Mason City house fire
'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
Cedar Falls Fire Department stresses heat safety after multiple Northeastern Iowans died from fire last week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the State Fire Marshall, 7 people died because of fires in Northeastern Iowa during the last week. Therefore, the Cedar Falls Fire Department is emphasizing fire Safety. First, it’s important to have smoke alarms in each bedroom, on every floor of your home,...
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Ostrander Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Arnold Foster, 23, has been arrested. Investigators said 911 got a call around 8:19 a.m. Sunday about an adult male being stabbed. Foster was...
ABC 6 Investigates: Allegations of elder mistreatment
(ABC 6 News) – The family of an elderly Austin woman is sounding the alarm about an assisted living facility in town. They accused the South Grove Lodge of mistreatment, altering documents, and a long list of errors when administering medication – and they’re not alone. As...
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
City of Albert Lea pilot project shows promise, sells vacant building to expanding business
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea has saved a building from demolition having sold it to a local business looking to expand. Big Dream Organics and the City finalized the deal Thursday with the company paying $29,900 for the property locating at 1039 S. Broadway Ave.
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
More Campsites Come with More Costs for Floyd County
Campers are getting more campsites to choose from in Floyd County But those campsites will cost the County more than originally thought. During their regular board meeting Tuesday, Conservation Director Adams Sears told Supervisors the price tag to install 18 new camp pads, with water and electrical, at the Tosanak Recreational Area has gone up significantly since June; from $117,000 to just over $150,000.
State tax breaks to help Charles City business to expand, create 70 jobs
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City company is getting state tax breaks for an expansion project. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) approved the tax breaks Friday for Zoetis Inc., an animal health business that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision technology.
Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle
Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
Newly Elected Floyd County Supervisor Opts Out ofPost
There’s more shakeup coming for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to start the new year. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker, who won the November 8th election for the District 3 Supervisor seat, is bowing out of the job. In a letter to the County, Hawbaker wrote, “Due to the current...
