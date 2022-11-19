Two top officials leaving Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Two top Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials are leaving the district, MSCS said Friday in a release.

John Barker, the district’s deputy superintendent for strategic operations and finance, is retiring. Yolanda Martin, the district’s chief of human resources, is resigning from her post.

“For the integrity of Memphis-Shelby County Schools and the legal protection of our staff and students, we must take all grievances seriously. It is equally important, upon completion of any related review or investigation, we clear the names of innocent parties and fully restore their employment status if interrupted,” MSCS said in the release.

The exits of Barker and Martin follow investigations into their conduct that the district has been conducting. The district said Friday that both have now been concluded without finding any evidence of their wrongdoing.

The district said that it has hired a new chief of human resources, Quintin Robinson, to take over for Martin.

John Barker, left, and Yolanda Martin are leaving Memphis-Shelby County Schools. (The Daily Memphian files)

It appears that Barker’s duties will be taken over by other departments. MSCS chief of staff, Patrice Thomas, has been taking over his duties since he has been gone.

“Dr. Barker’s responsibilities will be absorbed through the executive cabinet as part of our continued efforts to maximize efficiency,” MSCS said.

Asked for comment about his retiring, Barker texted the Daily Memphian a statement.

“During the past several weeks, I have been richly blessed by the countless people that have reached out. Words cannot express my thanks for the love and support shown to me and my family. Never one to rest easy, I rekindled professional relationships and identified exciting business opportunities while on leave. Now with the record set straight, I am announcing my retirement from Memphis-Shelby County Schools. I wish the District and its amazing students all my best for a magnificent rest of the school year,” the statement read.

Martin told the Daily Memphian that she actually intended to leave sooner.

“My intention was to leave sooner because of the stress related to the complaint that I launched [against Barker]. But it was important to stick around after a counter complaint was launched against me. I’m excited for new opportunities,” she said.

Barker was placed on leave first on Sept. 12 after Martin levied complaints against him. She was later placed on leave as well after another employee complained about her.

The district announced last month that she had been placed on leave. She had already been on medical leave from the district at the time.

Barker and Martin are also the latest cabinet officials hired by former superintendent, Joris Ray, to announce that they are leaving since Ray resigned in August amid an investigation into allegations of his misconduct.

It was announced last month that the district’s chief of business operations., Genard Phillips, would be leaving in December. His replacement, Julius Muse of CBRE, has already joined the district and his first day was Monday.