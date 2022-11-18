Read full article on original website
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a...
WISH-TV
1 man shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a...
wbiw.com
16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side Friday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.
Current Publishing
Suspect arrested in connection with road rage shooting
The Fishers Police Dept. has arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged road rage shooting incident on Nov. 17. Trevor Dahl, 24, of Noblesville, was arrested by FPD officers Nov. 19 on preliminary felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
1 critically injured in shooting on near east side
EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
cbs4indy.com
2 hospitalized after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in two people injured. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th Street...
wrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WXIN) — Murder charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a would-be car thief at a gas station earlier this week. Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August. The woman who owned the car confirmed […]
wrtv.com
Off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer arrested after crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer has been arrested after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle...
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
WTHR
Fishers police arrest man in road rage incident that ended with shooting
The victim was taken to a hospital after Thursday's incident on 96th Street. Saturday, police arrested a Noblesville man for attempted murder.
IMPD: Vehicle at center of deadly car theft shooting was previously reported stolen
Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
Man charged with murder for shooting a person getting in the car he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say Anvictor Butler fired fatal shots at Dustin Phipps as he got in the car Butler was driving. It happened Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue. Phipps took the car when Butler was inside the gas station.
cbs4indy.com
1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side
Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s not interested in higher office. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
Indianapolis leaders working to curb city's violence streak
INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. According to Indianapolis police, the teen was found outside of an apartment complex near Meridian Street and Epler Avenue and later died at a hospital. Police responded to three shootings Friday...
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
WTHR
