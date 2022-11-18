ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL promises 'significant discipline' for violations of alcohol policy in light of Todd Downing arrest

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to all 32 league teams Friday re-emphasizing the league's policy that prohibits alcoholic beverages in team facilities and while traveling on team buses and planes, the NFL Network reported Friday.

The league's memo comes in light of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning, hours after the Titans' win at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

"In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season or postseason," the memo released by NFL Network said. "This applies to all players, coaches, club personnel and guests traveling with your team."

In the memo, Goodell says "violators" of the policy will face "significant discipline".

"This policy has been in place for many years," the memo continued. "Making alcohol available at club facilities or while traveling creates significant and unnecessary risks to the League, its players, coaches and others. Violations of this important policy will be taken seriously and will result in significant discipline. Each club should ensure that its travel arrangements do not include providing alcohol service at any time and should take appropriate steps to confirm that alcohol (whether beer or any other alcoholic beverage) is not available at its facility. Please direct all further questions on this subject to Management Council or Football Operations."

TODD DOWNING ARRESTED:Tennessee Titans' Todd Downing arrested on DUI suspicion after beating Green Bay Packers

MIKE VRABEL'S REACTION:Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

GENTRY ESTES:It's getting difficult for Tennessee Titans to keep backing Todd Downing

The Titans' game in Green Bay finished at 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, and the team traveled back to Nashville soon after the game.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper patrolling Interstate 65 southbound from Moores Lane in Williamson County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the THP. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Downing.

According to THP's preliminary report, the THP trooper "observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle."

Downing, 42, was taken in to the Williamson County Jail at 4:39 a.m. and was released at 6:46 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office.

At his customary day-after-game press conference Friday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel echoed the team's statement about gathering more information on the arrest. Vrabel said he and GM Jon Robinson had spoken both to Downing and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk on Friday.

"We all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions, and we understand that," Vrabel said.

Nick Suss contributed to reporting.

