How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
How to complete the Storm the Stronghold mission in DMZ
Storm the Stronghold is one of the most essential missions in DMZ. Not only does it teach you about the Stronghold mechanic and how to take over those sites for some loot, but it’s also the last tier one faction mission for the Legion. Unlocking it opens up a whole new grade of missions with the Legion for more rewards and even gives you more jobs for the White Lotus as well, solidifying your progress with some of the factions that inhabit Al Mazrah.
Warzone 2 Best Guns Listed: SMG, Sniper, and AR
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's top weapons consist of snipers, long-range ARs, SMGs, and support weapons. From choosing snipers with a reliable range to selecting an SMG with a fast rate of fire, here's everything you need to know about the best guns in the game. Warzone 2's Top Weapons...
Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah
The dramatic moment is complimented by gratuitous "let's goooooos"
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ
Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked?
We have finally reached the Nov. 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but players are puzzled as to why it's still locked. Don't worry, we know the exact reason why. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 begins on Nov. 16 and brings with it a treasure trove of new content. For those playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, classic maps such as Shoot House and Shipment make a welcomed return. Players will also get to test their might in the Tier 1 playlist filled with more challenging settings and players.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although we didn't get a...
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Will Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Expansion be Free?
CD Projekt Red have announced a DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty. But will it be free?
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
Warzone 2 Minibak Build: Best Attachments to Use
The Minibak in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a reliable SMG that can be made into an extremely solid loadout option with the right attachments. Luckily, we've found those attachments and have broken them down in this guide just for you. Looks can be deceiving and nowhere is this...
