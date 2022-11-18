Read full article on original website
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
Warzone 2 Best Guns Listed: SMG, Sniper, and AR
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's top weapons consist of snipers, long-range ARs, SMGs, and support weapons. From choosing snipers with a reliable range to selecting an SMG with a fast rate of fire, here's everything you need to know about the best guns in the game. Warzone 2's Top Weapons...
Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked?
We have finally reached the Nov. 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but players are puzzled as to why it's still locked. Don't worry, we know the exact reason why. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 begins on Nov. 16 and brings with it a treasure trove of new content. For those playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, classic maps such as Shoot House and Shipment make a welcomed return. Players will also get to test their might in the Tier 1 playlist filled with more challenging settings and players.
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Best Aim Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty has long had one of the fastest average time-to-kills (TTK) in the shooter genre and it appears Warzone 2.0 is no different. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights, but pick up the easy trades that you're supposed to as well. Here's a breakdown of the best aim settings to use in Warzone 2.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Guide
Guide to the teams of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
Best TAQ-56 loadout in Warzone 2
Warzone 2’s massive roster of weapons features many returning guns from previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise, including the popular and powerful TAQ-56. The TAQ-56 is the CoD universe’s version of the real-life SCAR-L, so fans of the high fire-rate 5.56 rifle will have a blast with it no matter what mode they use it in. The gun is readily available through normal prestige leveling.
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Save a massive $1,000 on one of the best folding electric bikes we've reviewed – the Gocycle G4
That's 25% off the latest generation Gocycle folding electric bike for US customers
Use This Rolls Royce To Arrive At Your Wedding In Style
Do you have a loved one, possibly a husband or wife, who likes cars and creative photography? If so then this particular vehicle might be the perfect thing for you. This time around we’re not trying to sell a car but rather the vehicle is a rental, primarily used for photo shoots and of course for those who appreciate the design of a classic Rolls-Royce. Everything from weddings photos to music videos could be made possible by this incredible automobile. Here’s a few ideas that might make your photo shoot with the person you love truly special.
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II RAAL MG loadout
When playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it’s best to come prepared with a powerful weapon that can take down opponents quickly. While there are a variety of weapons that fall into this category, currently, the best option is the RAAL MG, in terms of time to kill (TTK). This LMG is dominating the meta right now, thanks to its ridiculous damage output. This weapon has a ton of different attachment choices, making it tricky to build it as effectively as possible.
Warzone 2 Unhinged BR Trios Explained
Early on into the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, many players may notice there is an Unhinged BR Trios playlist, but not a standard battle royale trios offering. For those wondering just what this odd-named mode is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Unhinged BR Trios in Warzone 2.
Sony and Honda Want to Battle Tesla With a Rolling Playstation
Sony wants to use its partnership with Honda to create a car that's built around its existing entertainment technologies, like the Playstation 5.
Greavard Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Greavard is a new ghost-type Pokémon featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
How to Use Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
One of Warzone 2's new features is proximity chat. Here's how to use it in-game.
