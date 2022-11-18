ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Kansas City area this weekend Nov. 18-20

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the holiday season, and you’ll find plenty of lighting ceremonies, shopping events and family-friendly fun this weekend.

Or if you’re not quite in the spirit yet, there are still plenty of concerts, watch parties, exhibits and more going on.

Here are just a few of the events going on this weekend, Nov. 18-20, in the Kansas City area.

Holiday Boutique

Over 300 vendors will gather for the 12th annual Holiday Boutique , offering holiday fashion, jewelry, décor, food, services and entertainment. Shop for holiday gifts (or for yourself), find inspiration with all the Christmas displays, take part in the silent auction and more.

  • When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20
  • Where: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park
  • Cost: $15 at the door, $13 online
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area

Reba McEntire

This country music queen is coming to the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City! Reba McEntire will be joined by special guest Terri Clark. Expect hit after hit at this live country show.

  • When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18
  • Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City
  • Cost: $45+, buy tickets online

Downtown KCK Holiday Lighting Festival

Watch as Mayor Tyrone Garner flips the switch and turns on all of downtown Kansas City, Kansas’ holiday lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance, and there will be live entertainment, free hot chocolate, food trucks and more.

  • When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 18; tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: City Hall, 701 N. 7th Street, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Cost: Free

Mistletowne Market

North Kansas City’s parks department is hosting its 5th annual holiday market. You’ll find local fine art and handcrafted goods, children’s activities, food trucks, a bake sale and more.

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20
  • Where: North Kansas City Parks and Recreation Center, 1201 Clark Ferguson Drive
  • Cost: Free
Don't miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022

Ararat Shrine Circus

The circus is in town this weekend! The Ararat Shrine Circus has taken over Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence with multiple chances to see the clowns, acrobats and more. Use promo code FOX4 online to save on tickets.

  • When: Nov. 18-20
  • Where: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence
  • Cost: $26+ for adults, $16+ for kids; buy tickets online

Zona Rosa Tree Lighting Ceremony

Join FOX4’s Karli Ritter for the Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Zona Rosa. Enjoy special performances, skate at the ice rink and visit with Santa.

  • When: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19
  • Where: Zona Rosa North Park, 8731 N. Stoddard Ave., Kansas City
  • Cost: Free

Overland Park Mayor’s Holiday Festival

FOX4’s Abby Eden joins Mayor Curt Skoog to light the city’s Christmas tree in Thompson Park. Enjoy live music, get your picture with Santa and do some holiday shopping before the lights switch on!

  • When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18
  • Where: Thompson Park, 7935 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
  • Cost: Free

FIFA World Cup Watch Party

It’s time for one of the biggest sporting events in the world. USA and Mexico matches don’t start until next week, but you can still catch the host nation in the tournament’s opening match on Sunday. KC Live and No Other Pub will host watch parties for the entirety of the World Cup.

  • When: 10 a.m. kickoff for Qatar vs Ecuador
  • Where: No Other Pub, 1370 Grand Blvd., Kansas City
  • Cost: Free

NKC Mayor’s Tree Lighting

North Kansas City is ready for the holidays, and the mayor will light up the city for the season Friday. There will be live music, refreshments, crafts for kids and even Santa’s reindeer.

  • When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18
  • Where: City Hall, 2010 Howell St., North Kansas City
  • Cost: Free

Creative Hand Show and Sale

Artists and makers from the area will have their work on display this weekend at the Creative Hand Show in Shawnee. Find hand-dyed yarn, one-of-a-kind jewelry and more for a unique gift or personal treasure.

  • When: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19
  • Where: Old Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
  • Cost: Free

Lenexa Holiday Farmers Market

Dozens of vendors will have a variety of locally raised, grown and made products for your holiday shopping needs. Or you can stock up on desserts, jams and jellies, breads and more at this Lenexa event .

  • When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19
  • Where: Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway
  • Cost: Free

Independence Square Holiday Lighting

Visit the historic Independence Square where organizers plan to light up over a mile of holiday lights. Santa will arrive by sleigh to visit with families, and there will be live entertainment, food and crafts.

  • When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18
  • Where: Independence Square,108 S. Liberty St.
  • Cost: Free

‘Trip the Light Fantastic’ Bike Ride

Cyclers can enjoy a festive 4.5-mile ride up to and through Jackson County’s Christmas in the Park. At the finish line, there will be coffee and hot chocolate and photos with Santa. Lights and helmets are required for this night ride.

  • When: 6-7 p.m.
  • Where: Park at Longview Community Center, 3801 SW Longview Road, Lee’s Summit
  • Cost: Free

Lee’s Summit Tree Lighting

Lee’s Summit is ready to flip the switch on thousands of Christmas lights downtown. Guests can enjoy choir performances, late-night shopping, a holiday light snow and a visit from Santa Claus.

  • When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 18
  • Where: Howard Station Park, 228 SE Main Street
  • Cost: Free

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

