Crook County, OR

▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved

A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
Redmond firefighters to set home on fire in ‘Burn to Learn’ exercise

Firefighters plan to burn a home in Redmond next week on purpose. It’s part of a live fire training exercise called Burn to Learn. Redmond Fire and Rescue will set several several fires at a home located at 726 SW 23rd Street Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.. The building was donated by a landowner.
REDMOND, OR
▶️ Donated Redmond Christmas tree ready to go

The Redmond Christmas tree is up and decorated. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce says the 30-foot-tall tree was donated by a local couple. It will be the star attraction of the Starlight Parade next weekend when Santa lights the tree at the end. The Chamber said moving the tree was...
REDMOND, OR
Shepherd’s House winter shelter opens in Redmond church

While renovating its new, permanent Redmond shelter site, The Shepherd's House has arranged for this winter's overnight homeless shelter, which opened this week at Mountain View Fellowship Church. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
REDMOND, OR

