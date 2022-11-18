Read full article on original website
Jefferson County sheriff won’t enforce Measure 114; Crook County sheriff also calls it unconstitutional
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right, The Associated Press reported Monday night, six days after the polls closed. But Measure 114 is prompting a growing number of sheriffs to say they won't enforce it.
▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved
A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
Redmond firefighters to set home on fire in ‘Burn to Learn’ exercise
Firefighters plan to burn a home in Redmond next week on purpose. It’s part of a live fire training exercise called Burn to Learn. Redmond Fire and Rescue will set several several fires at a home located at 726 SW 23rd Street Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.. The building was donated by a landowner.
▶️ Donated Redmond Christmas tree ready to go
The Redmond Christmas tree is up and decorated. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce says the 30-foot-tall tree was donated by a local couple. It will be the star attraction of the Starlight Parade next weekend when Santa lights the tree at the end. The Chamber said moving the tree was...
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
Shepherd’s House winter shelter opens in Redmond church
While renovating its new, permanent Redmond shelter site, The Shepherd's House has arranged for this winter's overnight homeless shelter, which opened this week at Mountain View Fellowship Church. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
