Memphis, TN

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
1d ago

They steal the guns! Stolen guns are all over this Country. Very sad these young people were not supported enough by their parents to teach them the value of a life. They need structure and support 24/7/365 and they are not getting it.

actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation. The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler. According to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man barricades himself in home after shooting father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fourth suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed while visiting his favorite cookie shop in Memphis. Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Jermarcus Johnson. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer hit by car on I-40 and Whitten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An on-duty Memphis Police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. MPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle, and the officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment. The officer was transported in non-critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman arrested after shooting at officer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in custody after shooting at an officer according to police. The shooting happened at the Raines Station Precinct on Friday at 12:20 p.m. An officer observed a suspicious vehicle at the Walgreens on S. Third and Raines Rd. The officer decided to follow the vehicle after it pulled off from the lot, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN

