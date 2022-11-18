Read full article on original website
nobodycaresaboutthelaws
1d ago
They steal the guns! Stolen guns are all over this Country. Very sad these young people were not supported enough by their parents to teach them the value of a life. They need structure and support 24/7/365 and they are not getting it.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation. The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler. According to the...
Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
actionnews5.com
Man barricades himself in home after shooting father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
Can you get a ticket for leaving your car unattended while it’s warming?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police want you to know it is illegal to leave your car unattended while running. WREG explains that with the temperature dropping, MPD wants to remind Memphians warming their car up without you in it is against the law. Memphis police are working to get the word out to residents. If […]
actionnews5.com
Fourth suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed while visiting his favorite cookie shop in Memphis. Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Jermarcus Johnson. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit...
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
Officer hit by car on I-40 and Whitten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An on-duty Memphis Police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. MPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle, and the officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment. The officer was transported in non-critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested after shooting at officer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in custody after shooting at an officer according to police. The shooting happened at the Raines Station Precinct on Friday at 12:20 p.m. An officer observed a suspicious vehicle at the Walgreens on S. Third and Raines Rd. The officer decided to follow the vehicle after it pulled off from the lot, according to police.
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
Shots fired at MPD officer near Raines police station in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in custody Friday after they opened fire at a Memphis Police officer near a police station on Raines Road in Whitehaven. Memphis Police said no one was struck by gunfire as the suspects fired at an officer near the station on Raines. The...
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
Suspects wanted after stealing items from Walmart in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who stole items from a Walmart in Whitehaven on Nov. 20. A group of six to 12 suspects, some armed, walked into the store at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd. just before 9 p.m. Police said...
3 suspects in custody after shots fired at MPD officer in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were arrested after shots were fired at a police officer. At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call on E Raines Road and Auburn Road, near the Raines Station. MPD told FOX13 that no one was struck,...
One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
Man critically injured after being shot Downtown, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot downtown Saturday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Memphis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main St., where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
