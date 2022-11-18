Read full article on original website
2d ago
Why would anyone want any details released before the trial? That could ruin any case they have against him!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
wrtv.com
Off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer arrested after crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer has been arrested after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle...
Judge overseeing Delphi case requests Richard Allen be present for hearing
A special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, has requested that he be present during a hearing next week.
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
Man charged with murder for shooting a person getting in the car he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say Anvictor Butler fired fatal shots at Dustin Phipps as he got in the car Butler was driving. It happened Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue. Phipps took the car when Butler was inside the gas station.
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indiana police
Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters
The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
Man sentenced for killing Amanda Blackburn sentenced to 20 additional years
The man sentenced to 86 years in prison for the death of Amanda Blackburn in 2015 is now set to serve more time in prison for a separate sexual assault case.
Man killed during shooting in Muncie, coroner says
A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday near East Willard and South Blaine streets in Muncie, according to the Delaware County Coroner.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Off-duty reserve officer arrested, left scene of crash involving marked patrol vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty reserve officer was arrested for allegedly operating a marked patrol vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD has confirmed it was an officer with the Stinesville Police Department and they say a marked...
City of Muncie employees will retain their employment after state investigation
Two employees were suspended in October without pay after accounting "inconsistencies" were discovered within one of its departments.
wrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Current Publishing
Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital
A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
WISH-TV
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
