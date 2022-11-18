ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Comments / 21

2d ago

Why would anyone want any details released before the trial? That could ruin any case they have against him!

Reply(1)
6
 

WTHR

Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
DELPHI, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital

A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

