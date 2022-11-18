ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Osborne
2d ago

if You are having problems with drinking, please check out A.A. I didn't realize I had a predisposition to drinking caused by heredity, and that once I started drinking, I couldn't stop....that was in 1995, I haven't had a drink since, thanks to God and A.A.

NewsWest 9

Midland man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2015 murder, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented in the case showed that in January 2015, Edward Briceno, 51, was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn near the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Midkiff Road.
MIDLAND, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Tis the season for stealing

SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RadarOnline

Six Men Held After 11 Migrants In Suspected Human Trafficking Ring, Texas Police Say

Six men in Texas are facing several charges after police found 11 migrants being held at a home on the West Side of San Antonio earlier this month, Radar has learned.Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting possible human trafficking on Nov. 4 at a home in the 3000 block of Perez Street. As police arrived, a vehicle sped away and led officers on a chase. Not long into the chase, the vehicle suffered a flat tire, and police were able to detain the passengers.When officers returned to the residence, they found 11 migrants being held...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
