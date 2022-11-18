Read full article on original website
Shane Osborne
2d ago
if You are having problems with drinking, please check out A.A. I didn't realize I had a predisposition to drinking caused by heredity, and that once I started drinking, I couldn't stop....that was in 1995, I haven't had a drink since, thanks to God and A.A.
SA man sentenced to 60 years in DWI crash that left Midland combat veteran dead
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 28-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty today of Murder in the 2021 death of a Midland combat veteran who once served as a combat translator in Afghanistan. Armando Gonzales, Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Around 2:30 a.m. on January 24, 2021, […]
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on NW Loop 410 overnight. Ruben Griego, 25, died from blunt force injuries, according to the ME. The driver initially fled on foot after the crash, but...
KSAT 12
Off-duty officer helps stop carjacking suspect after firing single gunshot at vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty police officer helped stop a suspect on the run in a stolen vehicle on the Southwest Side after firing a single gunshot, according to San Antonio police. The incident began around 4 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to a robbery in progress. Police...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was struck and killed by a driver after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument with his girlfriend, police say. The incident happened at around 12:13 a.m. where police were called to the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.
Midland man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2015 murder, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented in the case showed that in January 2015, Edward Briceno, 51, was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn near the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Midkiff Road.
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
Six Men Held After 11 Migrants In Suspected Human Trafficking Ring, Texas Police Say
Six men in Texas are facing several charges after police found 11 migrants being held at a home on the West Side of San Antonio earlier this month, Radar has learned.Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting possible human trafficking on Nov. 4 at a home in the 3000 block of Perez Street. As police arrived, a vehicle sped away and led officers on a chase. Not long into the chase, the vehicle suffered a flat tire, and police were able to detain the passengers.When officers returned to the residence, they found 11 migrants being held...
KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
KSAT 12
Man who drove off elevated I-35 ramp, killing passenger, will be charged with murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who lost control of his car and drove off an elevated off-ramp from Interstate 35 downtown early Thursday will be charged with murder, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Salazar said that James Chancellor had a...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
KSAT 12
Crime stoppers offering reward for information related to deadly bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, in a deadly bar shooting. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot on Sept. 26 near Tropicana Bar at 1515 South Gevers Street. According to police, Gonzales and some friends were at the...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line
A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
