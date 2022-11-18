Six men in Texas are facing several charges after police found 11 migrants being held at a home on the West Side of San Antonio earlier this month, Radar has learned.Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting possible human trafficking on Nov. 4 at a home in the 3000 block of Perez Street. As police arrived, a vehicle sped away and led officers on a chase. Not long into the chase, the vehicle suffered a flat tire, and police were able to detain the passengers.When officers returned to the residence, they found 11 migrants being held...

