Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah leaves Giants game with concussion, might miss Thanksgiving
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − Jeff Okudah likely will miss the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills after leaving Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York Giants with a brain injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he does not think there will be enough time for Okudah to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before kickoff Thursday. ...
Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month
Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
Giants fall hard to Detroit Lions, suffer multiple injury losses that could damage playoff hopes
As they stood inside the home locker room late Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked a lot like Monty Python’s Black Knight at the end of his epic but lopsided battle with King Arthur. They had suffered their second loss of the season at home, falling 31-18 to the Detroit...
Column: Kevin O'Connell had no shot against Cowboys
San Diegan (La Costa Canyon High, SDSU) didn't have the roster to beat explosive Cowboys.
Giants vs. Lions Gameday: Receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson Active
Here's a look at the inactive list for both the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams back at practice for first time since torn ACL
The Detroit Lions are back in the playoff mix after three straight victories, and help for the stretch run is on its way. The Lions started rookie receiver Jameson Williams' three-week practice window Monday in hopes of getting him on the field in early December. Williams, the No. 12 pick of April's draft, tore...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
Lions inactive players for Week 11 vs. Giants
Injuries continue to be the primary force in shaping the Detroit Lions inactive player list. Even though the team is in relatively healthier shape than earlier in the season as they approach kickoff with the Giants in Week 11, head coach Dan Campbell still had to do some shuffling thanks to the walking wounded.
Miami Dolphins have the number one offense in NFL right now
The Miami Dolphins, bottom dwellers in most every NFL offensive category over the most of the last decade, now sits at the top of the league. Miami is not leading the league in rushing but they are in passing with 2,938 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs are 2nd with 2,825 followed by the Buccaneers and Bills.
SFGate
Moving On | Campolindo Surives Rancho Cotate; De La Salle Crowned Again
Campolindo Football Advances To North Coast Section Div. II Final After Instant Classic With Rancho Cotate; DLS Tops Pittsburg For Open Title •. That’s what the No. 2 seed Campolindo football team chanted in the moments after an unforgettable 42-41 victory over No. 3 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park in the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals.
How to Watch Warriors-Pelicans Game On Monday
The Golden State Warriors (8-9) and New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will play each other on Monday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
SFGate
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
SFGate
Portland to host women's Final Four for 1st time in 2030
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Portland will host a women's Final Four for the first time after the NCAA women's basketball committee chose the Oregon city for the 2030 national semifinals. The other four cities selected for the Final Four from 2027 through 2031 all have hosted in the past. Columbus,...
SFGate
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
Comments / 0