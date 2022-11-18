ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales

The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below 1.3390

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.3410, before pulling back later to settle below 1.3390. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street

American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
kitco.com

Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
NASDAQ

This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain

After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding

CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
Bitcoin Continues to Trade Sideways Amid FTX Aftershocks

The bitcoin price on Friday extended sideways movement pattern formation amid a lack of directional bias. The pioneer cryptocurrency is struggling to make a rebound following the collapse of the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange platform FTX and the subsequent aftershocks. Bitcoin now seems pinned next to the 100-hour...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
USD/CAD Testing Channel Resistance at 1.3450

USDCAD is trending lower inside a descending channel on its short-term time frames and is currently testing resistance. Price could be in for a continuation of the downtrend if the ceiling holds. This potential resistance is around the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which is below the 200 SMA to...
