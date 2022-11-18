Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
USD/JPY Falls to New 10-Week Lows to Trade Below 139.00
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 138.750 following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales
The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below 1.3390
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.3410, before pulling back later to settle below 1.3390. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
kitco.com
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook.
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Bitcoin Continues to Trade Sideways Amid FTX Aftershocks
The bitcoin price on Friday extended sideways movement pattern formation amid a lack of directional bias. The pioneer cryptocurrency is struggling to make a rebound following the collapse of the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange platform FTX and the subsequent aftershocks. Bitcoin now seems pinned next to the 100-hour...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
USD/CAD Testing Channel Resistance at 1.3450
USDCAD is trending lower inside a descending channel on its short-term time frames and is currently testing resistance. Price could be in for a continuation of the downtrend if the ceiling holds. This potential resistance is around the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which is below the 200 SMA to...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above $80
The light crude oil price on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $78.23 to trade at about $80.26 after the latest round of data. The WTI crude oil price continues to oscillate within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade...
FXDailyReport.com
853
Followers
7K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0