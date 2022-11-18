Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
WAFF
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
WAAY-TV
Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash
Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for an inmate who walked off on the job. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle was a Trustee working with the Town of Falkville and was in jail on a Probation Revocation warrant for drug charges.
One in custody after Madison County shooting overnight
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) said a man is in custody after a shooting Thursday night.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Schneider Rd. S.E; cash. November 16. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brunner St. N.W. November 17. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general...
WAAY-TV
Grand jury: Deputy justified in shooting death of Lawrence County man
The deputy who shot and killed a suspect in Lawrence County was justified in his actions, a grand jury has ruled. Marty Hutto died Aug. 6 after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on Hutto’s vehicle. Hutto was driving down the center of the...
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Cullman County man dies from injuries in Morgan County crash
A Vinemont man died this morning from injuries receiving during a Thursday night crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened on Eva Road near Alabama 67, about five miles east of Somerville, at about 10:28 p.m. Thursday. Alvin D. Gillon, 67, was...
WAFF
Gurley home destroyed in early morning house fire
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
WAAY-TV
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
Trial set for one man charged with capital murder in ‘drug deal gone bad’
23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
WAFF
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects ex-Limestone County sheriff
Limestone County's convicted former sheriff will not get a rehearing in his appeal. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday overruled Mike Blakely's request to appear. Blakely is appealing to overturn his conviction on theft and ethics charges. His next option is to appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.
WKRN
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
