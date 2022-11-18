ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

WHNT-TV

3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Schneider Rd. S.E; cash. November 16. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brunner St. N.W. November 17. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Gurley home destroyed in early morning house fire

Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
GURLEY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave

Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
GILES COUNTY, TN

