Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert Sound Off Following Chiefs Win Over Chargers On SNF
Hear from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert after the Chiefs 30-27 win over the Chargers on SNF.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles! The Chargers host the Chiefs for an AFC West battle with playoff implications! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Chargers prediction and pick. The Chiefs are atop the division with a (7-2) record after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Keenan Allen reacts to Mike Williams injuring ankle again vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers may not have won in Week 11, as they ended up suffering a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they did see the return of Justin Herbert’s two favorite targets in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. While Allen had a big game in his return to action, Williams re-injured his ankle in the early going and was forced out of the contest after playing just six snaps.
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback win against Chargers
In two months, as we are analyzing the cemented MVP case of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we will point to Sunday night in Los Angeles. Patrick Mahomes put together his second game-winning drive in three weeks, this one with a little more efficiency to lift the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 win against the Chargers.
Chiefs’ Powell to make his NFL debut vs. Chargers. Here’s the list of inactive players
Elevated from the practice squad, this Chiefs receiver figures to see his first action with the team tonight in Los Angeles.
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Location:...
Major Opportunity Awaits Chiefs Wide Receivers Vs Chargers
A few things have often been guaranteed in recent meetings between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Among them, are plenty of points, explosive plays through the passing game and efficient quarterback play. There is one glaring question that could significantly hurt the success or frequency of those items, though. Can the depth wide receivers come through with other top pieces being out of the lineup?
Chiefs rally late for win vs. Chargers. Here’s how they did it — and what it means
No, it’s not official official yet, but let’s speak the truth about the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium:. Kansas City has won the AFC West. Again. This’ll be the seventh straight year, and statistically all...
Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams injury update will strike fear in Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers could get a major injury boost in Week 11 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, with both pass-catchers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams taking significant steps in their recovery. After being limited participants during Thursday’s practice, both Allen and Williams were able to join...
Keenan Allen Takes Major Step Toward Chargers Return
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has only appeared in two games this season due to a lingering injury. Even though it has been a frustrating year for him, the latest update on his status is actually promising. The Chargers listed Allen as a full participant for this Friday's practice. That's...
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) 'plans' to play in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) said he "plans to play" in the team's Week 11 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Allen has just barely played in two games this season as he has dealt with a frustrating hamstring injury, but it seems like a return is on the horizon for the veteran receiver. The Chargers have sorely missed their top target in the passing game, especially after teammate Mike Williams (who is also expected to play tonight) suffered an ankle sprain three weeks ago.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 11 vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs held off Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, winning 30-27. All-world QB Patrick Mahomes and his counterpart Travis Kelce shined during the game-winning drive, while others struggled when their number was called as the Chiefs improved their record to 8-2. Here’s a...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
