ClutchPoints

Keenan Allen reacts to Mike Williams injuring ankle again vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers may not have won in Week 11, as they ended up suffering a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they did see the return of Justin Herbert’s two favorite targets in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. While Allen had a big game in his return to action, Williams re-injured his ankle in the early going and was forced out of the contest after playing just six snaps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback win against Chargers

In two months, as we are analyzing the cemented MVP case of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we will point to Sunday night in Los Angeles. Patrick Mahomes put together his second game-winning drive in three weeks, this one with a little more efficiency to lift the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 win against the Chargers.
Wichita Eagle

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Location:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine

Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Major Opportunity Awaits Chiefs Wide Receivers Vs Chargers

A few things have often been guaranteed in recent meetings between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Among them, are plenty of points, explosive plays through the passing game and efficient quarterback play. There is one glaring question that could significantly hurt the success or frequency of those items, though. Can the depth wide receivers come through with other top pieces being out of the lineup?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Keenan Allen Takes Major Step Toward Chargers Return

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has only appeared in two games this season due to a lingering injury. Even though it has been a frustrating year for him, the latest update on his status is actually promising. The Chargers listed Allen as a full participant for this Friday's practice. That's...
Wichita Eagle

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion

For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH

FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
numberfire.com

Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) 'plans' to play in Week 11

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) said he "plans to play" in the team's Week 11 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Allen has just barely played in two games this season as he has dealt with a frustrating hamstring injury, but it seems like a return is on the horizon for the veteran receiver. The Chargers have sorely missed their top target in the passing game, especially after teammate Mike Williams (who is also expected to play tonight) suffered an ankle sprain three weeks ago.

