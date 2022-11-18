Read full article on original website
Related
November wildfires putting strain on state resources
SEATTLE — The handful of wildfires in western Washington this late in the year are highly uncommon, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "Fires in mid-November in this part of the country are pretty unusual," said Dave Peterson, a Professor of Forest Biology at the University of Washington.
Department of Natural Resources fighting ‘uncommon amount of fires’
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Friday that it has responded to “an uncommon amount of fires in Western Washington” over the past 72 hours. The department said the fires have been driven by dry east winds, which are expected to diminish in the next two days, with rainfall expected by Monday.
Common chemical in tires caused mass Coho salmon deaths in Puget Sound, scientists say
SEATTLE — Since the early 1990s, scientists up and down the West coast have known about a mysterious killer lurking in the waters of urban creeks wiping out populations of Coho salmon. THE PROBLEM. While it is natural to see dead Coho salmon in urban creeks, they are supposed...
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Washington, Alaska senators ask for federal fishery disaster declaration following cancelled crab harvests
WASHINGTON, USA — Senators from Washington and Alaska wrote a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday requesting a federal fishery disaster declaration. This comes after Alaska canceled the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab harvest for the first time in U.S. history due to population concerns.
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
Bird Launches Campaign for Washington Governor in 2024
As he nears the end of his first year as a school board member — a year that included a controversial move to defy Washington’s indoor mask mandate, an Open Public Meeting Act lawsuit and an ongoing recall effort — Richland’s Misipati Semi Bird has his sights set on state office.
WA sees higher voter turnout but a drop east of the Cascades
A lot of factors go into election victories – from a candidate’s story to the money spent to promote a vision. But in the end, election results come down to the math of turnout: who voted and who didn’t. Case in point: Washington’s 2022 midterm elections, which...
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign. The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.
Surprising Legal Ground Rules for Squatting in Washington State
What first comes to mind when you hear the word "squatting?" For many people, squatting conjures up images of homeless people setting up tents on vacant city lots or maybe even occupying an abandoned building. While these are both examples of squatting, they're not the only situations in which squatting...
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
How did WA-03 flip blue, and why are political analysts pointing to this race as a sign of things to come?
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Election Night, candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said the preliminary vote totals in Washington's 3rd Congressional District "exceeded her expectations." Since then, Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat, has managed to hold onto her lead over Republican Joe Kent, albeit by a steadily decreasing margin. Gluesenkamp Perez leads...
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Maintains Narrow Lead Over Kent in 3rd District Race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her narrow lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Wednesday's results showed Gluesenkamp Perez had 158,689 votes, or 50.21 percent, and Kent had 155,610 votes, or 49.23 percent. She leads Kent by 3,079 votes. There are 2,006 remaining votes to count across six of the district's seven counties, with an undetermined amount coming from its portion of Thurston County.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs
People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee. We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0