Mayfield, KY

Former Candle Factory Employees File Charges

Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products. According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday. The “Charge Against Employer” accuses...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
CLINTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in two states

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters

A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WNDU

Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Wave 3

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
kttn.com

Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

