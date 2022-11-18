Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvih.com
Former Candle Factory Employees File Charges
Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products. According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday. The “Charge Against Employer” accuses...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
Missouri medical marijuana card offers legal protection to cannabis users
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability.
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
KFVS12
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
KFVS12
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
Wave 3
Louisville couple who were apart of Supreme Court case to legalize gay marriage advocates for same-sex marriage law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race is on to pass a bill that offers federal protections to same-sex marriage. After a vote in the Senate this week, the “Respect for Marriage” bill might have enough bi-partisan support to pass. But will they get it done before the new...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
WLWT 5
KY governor's executive order allowing medical marijuana faces pushback
A move aimed at easing pain for Kentuckians is causing headaches for some lawmakers. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people who meet certain medical requirements to use a certain amount of medical marijuana for treatment. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. "You...
wdrb.com
Police in Kentucky and Indiana are using cameras to scan license plates
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it. Across the U.S., some state legislatures have passed bills addressing automated license plate readers and the data they collect. Kentucky and Indiana have not.
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters
A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
WNDU
Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
Wave 3
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
wkyufm.org
High electricity bill? Kentucky utility regulators are looking into that
Among the fees tacked onto your monthly electricity bill, there’s a little-understood charge that allows utilities to automatically pass on the costs they pay for fuels like coal and natural gas. When prices for natural gas spike, as they have over the last two years, utilities pass those costs...
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Comments / 0