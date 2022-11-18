Read full article on original website
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’
Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
Man causes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after being caught with box cutter
ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last week when a rowdy passenger was found with a box cutter. A spokesperson for Frontier says that flight was heading from Cincinnati to Tampa on November 11. Flight attendants...
Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash
CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman from window of Covington home
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (ENQUIRER) - A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman outside his Covington home last year, court records show. Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, 29, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with a firearm, the court records show. He was initially charged with murder but that charge was later amended to manslaughter.
Police: Suspect at large got in crash, SWAT called to downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was a heavy police presence in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening. Authorities were called to the scene to find a wanted suspect near 5th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect, Jvonnie Chandler, is wanted on a felony warrant for felonious assault for a shooting. Police say Chandler...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Valerie Arms Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Harrison Township on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene of 3100 block of Valerie Arms Drive at 12:46 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told Dayton 24/7 Now that...
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
