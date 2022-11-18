ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash

CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman from window of Covington home

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (ENQUIRER) - A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman outside his Covington home last year, court records show. Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, 29, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with a firearm, the court records show. He was initially charged with murder but that charge was later amended to manslaughter.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Police: Suspect at large got in crash, SWAT called to downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was a heavy police presence in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening. Authorities were called to the scene to find a wanted suspect near 5th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect, Jvonnie Chandler, is wanted on a felony warrant for felonious assault for a shooting. Police say Chandler...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati Herald

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
CINCINNATI, OH

