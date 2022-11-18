Read full article on original website
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons. You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
Johnson City Press
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
wbtw.com
Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
Jonesborough farm gives back to community
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
wymt.com
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
cardinalnews.org
Five months after the Dobbs decision, Bristol has become a microcosm of the national abortion debate
Out-of-town visitors to Bristol usually have fun with its split-state personality, posing for pictures in the middle of State Street, one foot in Tennessee and the other in Virginia. But in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision reversed 50 years of federal protection for abortion, the tone...
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
wjhl.com
Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
Bristol hospital’s ‘Piano Man’ volunteer honored after passing
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charles Lawson volunteered at the Bristol Regional Medical Center to bring music and relief to what some may consider a stressful environment. Lawson serenaded patients, families, team members and medical staff with the piano in the facility’s lobby for seven years, often making appearances five days a week. “He filled this […]
Lamar School collecting donations for student whose family lost everything in fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lamar School in Washington County is asking for the public’s help in aiding one of its families. According to a release from the school, the administration learned on Thursday that the family of a third-grade student had “lost everything in an afternoon house fire.” The school is collecting monetary […]
wcyb.com
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
Santa Train makes early stop for kids with special needs
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday, an 80-year-old holiday tradition will be celebrated across three states. After a 2-year hiatus, Santa will hit the rails aboard the CSX Santa Train, but Santa made a special stop before that big journey. On Friday, children with special needs and parents gathered at Clintwood Baptist Church for one-on-one […]
JCPD: Man hid in victim’s closet, charged with stalking
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after “hiding in a [closet]” in a victim’s apartment early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), John Tucker, of Johnson City, was charged with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court and one count of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38th honoree.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees. The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.
wjhl.com
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals. Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season …. Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals. Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football …. Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games. Can you...
