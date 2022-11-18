ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wbtw.com

Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm gives back to community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wymt.com

River walk project unveiled in Va. town

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
HAYSI, VA
Johnson City Press

Be a Santa To a Senior

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol hospital’s ‘Piano Man’ volunteer honored after passing

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charles Lawson volunteered at the Bristol Regional Medical Center to bring music and relief to what some may consider a stressful environment. Lawson serenaded patients, families, team members and medical staff with the piano in the facility’s lobby for seven years, often making appearances five days a week. “He filled this […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Santa Train makes early stop for kids with special needs

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday, an 80-year-old holiday tradition will be celebrated across three states. After a 2-year hiatus, Santa will hit the rails aboard the CSX Santa Train, but Santa made a special stop before that big journey. On Friday, children with special needs and parents gathered at Clintwood Baptist Church for one-on-one […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Man hid in victim’s closet, charged with stalking

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after “hiding in a [closet]” in a victim’s apartment early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), John Tucker, of Johnson City, was charged with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court and one count of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals

Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals. Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season …. Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals. Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football …. Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games. Can you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
