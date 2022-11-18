ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
khqa.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest in North County

VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. – The man being called a hero for breaking up the shooting in Colorado relayed the violent night to his parents in Escondido. “He kicked the rifle and told other people to get that rifle out of here, and at the same time he was doing that he picked up the guy’s handgun. […]
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel

An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy