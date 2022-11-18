Read full article on original website
Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old El Cajon girl
An East County father is searching for justice after his 16-year-old daughter was discovered dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
Two men suspected in the August shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Spring Valley were located and arrested, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
Teen found dead behind La Mesa business identified
Authorities Monday publicly identified the 17-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa.
Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa. The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.
La Mesa Police Call for Public’s Help to Find Answers in Missing Teen Cassidy Hopwood’s Death
Authorities on Monday released a photo of the teen girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa and sought the public’s help in the case. Cassidy Hopwood, 17, of El Cajon, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on March 13, according to police.
Authorities in pursuit of driver in possible stolen vehicle
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway.
A 22-year-old man was shot, and a 30-year-old man was hit with a gun at Westview Park in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.
khqa.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
One person was shot and another person was physically assaulted during an attack at Westview Park in Mira Mesa on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
fox5sandiego.com
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest in North County
VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.
Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
Man stabbed outside bar after trying to break up fight
San Diego Police said the victim was trying to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration.
Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman
ESCONDIDO, CALIF. – The man being called a hero for breaking up the shooting in Colorado relayed the violent night to his parents in Escondido. “He kicked the rifle and told other people to get that rifle out of here, and at the same time he was doing that he picked up the guy’s handgun. […]
Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel
An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d
Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
