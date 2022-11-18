Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
5d ago
Might be cheaper to provide transportation, back to their home states. Many of our homeless moved here, for the weather and knowing we would provide for them.
Reply(7)
49
Rosalina Mojarro
5d ago
They say its for the homeless but i have a feeling there's going to be alot of issues with misappropriation of funds.
Reply(14)
90
CaliCritic
5d ago
throwing more californians' money at the homelessness.....newsolinis failed actions have been a disaster, especially when you think about his prior attempts ended up with more homeless than what it originally was.!!! insanity, or is he trying to pull the wool.?
Reply(11)
26
Related
With $25 million, California launches first state-funded guaranteed income program
(The Center Square) – California is launching its first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday. The $25-million effort will send $600-$1200 checks to 1,975 Californians starting as soon as next summer. The pilot program at seven sites including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura County was approved by a unanimous legislature last July. The money distributed over 12-18 months targets expectant mothers and those aging out of foster care programs. ...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
$200 to $1050 being given to California residents: See where's your money
Stimulus checks are being sent out. If you live in California and are having financial problems, you are not alone. Driven by the increased costs of housing, health care, and food, inflation has gone up to 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
SFGate
GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general sues to reverse results
PHOENIX - Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Arizona, on Tuesday sued his Democratic opponent and a wide range of state and county officials in a bid to block certification of his loss and force them to declare him the winner in the Nov. 8 contest. His...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Mentally ill prisoners in California are three times likelier to get shuffled around
Newly acquired state data shows that the Corrections Department transferred patients with serious mental illnesses an average of five times over a six-year period, underscoring a CalMatters’ investigation this year that revealed the practice and raised questions about the harm it could cause.
KTVU FOX 2
How tough is California's jobs market really?
Oakland, Calif. - Don't let those high-profile tech layoffs fool you about the Golden State's overall job market. For the moment, the weak spots are in bulletproof tech jobs and other white-collar professions. Other segments have plenty of room if not desperation to hire. Even though California's unemployment rate crept...
What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?
Cocktails being ordered to-go became normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. With restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries operating as usual, is the law still in effect n California?
SFGate
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
signalscv.com
Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs
State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
uchastings.edu
Four Law Students Lend Talents to Serve Indigenous Communities
For the first time ever, four UC Hastings law students spent their summers helping Indigenous Peoples in Northern California through fellowships funded by Joseph W. Cotchett ’64 and distributed by Chancellor & Dean David Faigman. Working with various legal organizations and judges in Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, the students...
Comments / 208