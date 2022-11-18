Read full article on original website
Tallahassee holds 5th annual Biz Kids Fair
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s tiniest entrepreneurs took over the Bannerman Crossing Shopping center Sunday, showcasing their small businesses at the 5th annual Kid Biz Fair. “These are the future innovators of Tallahassee,” said Jessica Duncan, owner of Fun4TallyKids, which puts on the event. For some, it was...
Second Harvest of Big Bend hosts Thanksgiving turkey, food distribution
Saturday, 40 volunteers were helping pass out Thanksgiving meal kits at Second Harvest's holiday distribution. So everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
Oven-roasted turkey recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make an oven-roasted turkey. - 1 stick of butter (split in half) - 1 medium yellow onion (split in half) - 1 rib/stick of celery (split in half) - 1 tbsp olive oil/grapeseed oil.
Chef Sutton introduces three dishes for Thanksgiving
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglass Sutton introduces Crescent Roll Stuffing, White Cheddar Baked Corn, and Cheesy Brussel Sprout Bake for Thanksgiving. Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com.
Moose Lodge car show to benefit Honor Flight Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car show taking place in Tallahassee on Saturday will benefit Honor Flight. Tallahassee Moose Lodge #1075 is hosting the Show and Shine Open Car Show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1478 Capital Circle Northwest. No pre-registration is required. Entrants must pay...
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity.
Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL
Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
‘I completely disagree:’ CPRB chairman pushes back on effort to oust member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chairman of the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board is taking a firm stance against calls to remove a member of the committee tasked with reviewing police policy. Chairman Edward Gaines shared a statement with WCTV Sunday in response to a push by the Police Benevolent...
More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
For the 25th year, the Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando generating millions of dollars for the local economy
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando for the 25th year, and not only is it a big weekend for Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, but the event generates millions of dollars and draws people from all over. “My daughter and her husband are...
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
FAMU hosts Classic Tailgate ahead of Florida Classic football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to enjoy some fun times before the big matchup this weekend. The Florida A&M University College of Law will host the Classic Tailgate on Saturday, Nov. 19. Alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends of FAMU can listen to music and make memories on...
