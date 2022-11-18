ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee holds 5th annual Biz Kids Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s tiniest entrepreneurs took over the Bannerman Crossing Shopping center Sunday, showcasing their small businesses at the 5th annual Kid Biz Fair. “These are the future innovators of Tallahassee,” said Jessica Duncan, owner of Fun4TallyKids, which puts on the event. For some, it was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Oven-roasted turkey recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make an oven-roasted turkey. - 1 stick of butter (split in half) - 1 medium yellow onion (split in half) - 1 rib/stick of celery (split in half) - 1 tbsp olive oil/grapeseed oil.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Chef Sutton introduces three dishes for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglass Sutton introduces Crescent Roll Stuffing, White Cheddar Baked Corn, and Cheesy Brussel Sprout Bake for Thanksgiving. Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Moose Lodge car show to benefit Honor Flight Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car show taking place in Tallahassee on Saturday will benefit Honor Flight. Tallahassee Moose Lodge #1075 is hosting the Show and Shine Open Car Show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1478 Capital Circle Northwest. No pre-registration is required. Entrants must pay...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WESH

Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL

Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WESH

More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
ORLANDO, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

