Calmatters: Mentally Ill Prisoners In California Are Three Times Likelier To Get Shuffled Around
California state prisons transfer people with serious mental illness far more frequently than other prisoners -- sometimes moving them dozens of times -- a CalMatters' analysis of newly acquired state data has found. The findings underscore a CalMatters' investigation from earlier this year which revealed the state's practice of shuffling...
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff at a suburban St. Louis home during the weekend, officials said. The man, Taylor Lee Shomaker, 32, of St. Charles, was shot Saturday at a home in O'Fallon. Police went to the home to investigate a...
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45
Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-220030- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after. midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100...
